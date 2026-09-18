An Ontario Tree-House Retreat for People Who’d Rather Not Rough It

Pros: Striking, private tree houses two hours by car north of Toronto, with full kitchens, fireplaces, rooftop terraces, and direct access to forest trails

Cons: A car is essential, service is limited after hours, and steep stairs and natural terrain make the property challenging for some travelers

Location: Minden, Ontario

Rates: From $560 : From $560 Book Now

Two hours by car north of Toronto, Hårtwood offers a version of the Canadian cottage country escape for travelers who would rather sleep on organic mattresses than in sleeping bags. My husband and I aren’t campers, nor do we have a cottage of our own, making us exactly the sort of guests its upscale cabins attract.

The three tree-supported cabins, designed by Canadian architecture firm Studio KSA, opened in January 2026 on 15 acres of mature forest. For owners, married couple Lauren and Cam Green, Hårtwood combines two passions: sustainable, low-impact building (his) and impeccable design (hers). The result is a trio of sleek black cubes that offer treetop views, designed to tread lightly on their surroundings and place guests on the edge of the trail-filled Dahl Forest.

We spent mornings lingering in the sunlit living room, taking in panoramic forest views, before heading to the rooftop terrace or out for a hike or drive to one of the nearby towns. By evening, we were back inside with music playing, wine in hand, and maple trees filling the windows.

Who’s Hårtwood for?

Travelers looking for a private escape from the city without giving up creature comforts, as well as hikers and other outdoorsy explorers. Guests come from Canada, the United States, and farther afield for an easy immersion in Ontario’s forests.

Who it isn’t for

People who are nervous about an off-grid stay or who want restaurants and shops within walking distance. Hårtwood is largely self-service: Staff leave in the evening, and there are no TVs or landline phones in the rooms.

The location: Minden Hills, Ontario

In winter, Hårtwood’s forest setting trades hiking and campfire season for snowshoeing and cozy evenings by the fire. Photo by Doublespace Photography

You’ll need a car to reach Hårtwood, and you’ll want one if you plan to explore beyond the property. Minden, about 10 miles away, has the closest grocery store, the popular River Cone ice cream stand, and the bustling Boshkung Brewing Co., as well as river tubing and a small collection of shops.

Equally charming Haliburton is 18 miles to the west. Skyline Park offers panoramic sunset views, while the Haliburton Sculpture Forest trails (free) include works by Canadian and International artists.

The region is a four-season destination, with canoeing, hiking, and cycling in warmer months and skiing and snowshoeing once the snow arrives.

My husband and I aren’t campers, nor do we have a cottage of our own, making us exactly the sort of guests Hårtwood’s upscale cabins attract.

The cabins

Pale birch-paneled walls, heated concrete floors, and expansive windows give the minimalist interiors a warm, inviting feel. Photo by Doublespace Photography

The cabins’ coarse black-wood interiors give way to bright minimalist interiors; pale birch-paneled walls draw the eye to the beauty outside the large windows. We stayed in Treehouse One, the largest of the three at 820 square feet, with three bedrooms sleeping up to five. Treehouses Two and Three each have one bedroom and measure 590 square feet.

Organic mattresses and pillows from Canadian company Obasan are dressed in Au Lit Fine Linens, while texture rather than color warms the otherwise spare spaces. Built-in sofas long enough for both of us to stretch out on, Blacksaw alpaca blankets, a Jøtul fireplace, heated concrete floors, and Elac turntables and speakers, with vinyl from Fleetwood Mac, Journey, and Boney M., make the cabins particularly inviting on cool evenings.

The all-black kitchens have Fable tableware, full-size appliances, and Fellow coffee gear, plus practical staples such as salt, pepper, oil, coffee, and tea. Each tree house also has a rooftop terrace, barbecue, and firepit.

Bathrooms have rain and handheld showers and toiletries from Telford and the Bare Home. Bug jackets are provided for deer-fly season, typically in May and June.

The food and drink

At Hydda, Hårtwood’s communal dining space, sharing plates include Canadian tinned fish served with grilled bread, cheese, and pickles. Photos by Double Space Photography

We pre-ordered one of Hårtwood’s Campfire Collection meal kits for our first night: fresh cod with seasoned fingerling potatoes and local asparagus (US$86), which we cooked ourselves over our tree house’s outdoor firepit. Developed with Cook It Wild author Chris Nuttall-Smith, the kits are designed specifically for open-fire cooking. Other options include steak (US$86) and vegetarian tacos (US$71). A breakfast basket with house-made granola, yogurt, fresh fruit, pastries, and juice (US$39) can also be delivered to your door.

Hydda, a Scandinavian-inspired communal space in a separate building, opens select hours Wednesday through Sunday for sharing plates, specialty coffee, and drinks. We tried the conservas: tinned fish from Canadian producer Nice Cans, served with grilled bread, cheese, and pickles. Hydda is also open to the local community.

For dinner farther afield, Juna in Haliburton serves Italian food in an intimate, convivial dining room and on a large patio. Standouts during our visit included a beet and tomato caprese salad, seafood linguine, pappardelle with boar ragu, and a tart rhubarb gin sour.

Staff and service

Hårtwood is intentionally low-touch. Two full-time staff members—a bar manager and housekeeper—work alongside the owners but leave the property each evening; guests receive contact information should they need assistance after hours. A detailed questionnaire before arrival allows guests to arrange groceries and other provisions, while in-room guides point to favorite restaurants, shops, and activities nearby.

Accessibility

Hårtwood is not barrier-free. The terrain is largely natural, and some stairs are steep. Travelers with mobility needs should contact the property before booking to discuss specific accommodations.

Wellness

In-room massages with a registered massage therapist are available Wednesday through Sunday. On Saturdays, Hydda’s large deck hosts a community yoga class, complimentary for hotel guests and pay-what-you-can for locals. Next door, the 500-acre Dahl Forest has a network of trails ranging from beginner to advanced. A small forest spa with a sauna, hot tub, and cold plunge is in development.

Sustainability efforts

Hårtwood operates entirely off-grid, powered by solar energy and battery storage. Its low-impact approach extends to the tree houses themselves, which are supported by living trees by using specialized hardware that allows the trunks to move naturally. Building orientation and window placement were also designed to maximize daylight, passive heat gain, and natural ventilation.

Afar was a guest of Hårtwood. Our coverage is independent; the hotel did not review or approve this story.