Travel Perk Alert: These Are the Highest Credit Card Sign-Up Bonuses We’ve Seen in Years

Spring is here, and that means it’s time to lock in your summer travel plans—before the most coveted award flights and hotel nights are gone. It’s also the perfect season to supercharge your points balance with a premium travel credit card that rewards you with more than just miles.

Right now, a wave of high-value offers is rolling in across the premium card space, with some of the biggest welcome bonuses we’ve seen in years. From luxury perks like lounge access, elite status, and statement credits to outsize earning potential, these cards are designed to elevate your travel experience while delivering serious value.

The Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card remains a top contender, thanks to its 75,000-mile bonus and benefits that rival high-end Chase and Amex products—all with a lower annual fee. On the luxury end of the spectrum, The Platinum Card® from American Express continues to attract cardholders who want top-tier perks, from Centurion Lounge access to elite hotel status and comprehensive travel protections—plus an 80,000-point welcome bonus.

Premium hotel cards are also heating up. Until April 29, 2025, The Hilton Honors American Express Surpass® Card is offering a best-ever bonus worth up to 280,000 Hilton Honors points (terms apply). Meanwhile, until May 14, 2025, the Marriott Bonvoy Bevy™ American Express® Card and Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant® American Express® Card are rolling out record-high offers paired with meaningful perks (like Platinum Elite status and dining credits on the Brilliant card).

Here are five of the best premium credit cards to apply for this spring—each one offering top-tier travel benefits, elevated status, and some of the highest sign-up bonuses available today. For those looking for cards with low to no annual fees this spring, we also have you covered.

1. Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card

Best for: The Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card is best for travelers who want premium benefits that offset the annual fee, including lounge access, flexible mile redemption, and significant travel credits.

Why now? Capital One is expanding its travel perks, adding exclusive airport lounges, landings (think: snazzy, foodie-forward boutique lounges) and two hotel collections with special benefits.

Welcome offer: Earn 75,000 bonus miles after spending $4,000 in the first three months.

Annual fee: $395

Key benefits:

Earn 10 miles per dollar on hotels and rental cars, 5 miles per dollar on flights and vacation rentals booked through Capital One Travel, and 2 miles per dollar on everything else

$300 annual travel credit for bookings through Capital One Travel and 10,000 bonus miles annually on your account anniversary

Up to $120 Global Entry/TSA PreCheck credit every four years

Complimentary access to Capital One Lounges, Landings, and Priority Pass lounges for the cardholder and up to four authorized users (added for free)

Transfer miles to 17 airline and hotel partners for more redemption options

2. Hilton Honors American Express Surpass® Card

Best for: The Hilton Honors American Express Surpass Card is best for those who want extra perks at Hilton properties plus the chance to quickly earn and burn hotel points this summer (without paying a large annual fee).

Why now? The Hilton Honors American Express Surpass Card is currently making credit card bonus history with its latest welcome offer. The card also has earnings multipliers in key categories, making it easy to rack up points quickly through spending.

Welcome offer: Earn up to an equivalent of 280,000 Hilton Honors Bonus Points: 130,000 points after spending $3,000 in the first six months, plus a Free Night Award redeemable for a standard night award up to 150,000 points (terms apply).

Annual fee: $150 (see rates and fees)

Key benefits:

Earn 12 points per dollar at Hilton properties

Earn 6 points per dollar at U.S. restaurants, U.S. supermarkets, and U.S. gas stations

Earn 4X points for each dollar on U.S. online retail purchases

Earn 3 points per dollar on all other purchases

Automatic Hilton Honors Gold status, which includes room upgrades (when available), complimentary Wi-Fi, and daily food and beverage credits (up to $50 per room per day at top-tier brands)

Get up to $200 back each year (up to $50 in statement credits each quarter) for eligible purchases made directly with Hilton on the card.

3. Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant® American Express® Card

Best for: The Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant American Express Card is best for Marriott loyalists who can take full advantage of Platinum Elite Status, which usually requires 50 nights per year, and comes with benefits like lounge access, enhanced room upgrades, and 4pm late checkout (all subject to availability).

Why now? The Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant American Express Card includes automatic Platinum Elite Status and a valuable Free Night Award. Its current 185,000-point bonus is the highest ever offered.

Welcome offer: Earn 185,000 Marriott Bonvoy points after spending $6,000 on purchases in the first six months from account opening.

Annual fee: $650 (see rates and fees)

Key benefits:

Earn 6 points per dollar at Marriott Bonvoy properties

Earn 3 points per dollar at restaurants worldwide and on flights booked directly with airlines

Earn 2 points per dollar on all other purchases

Up to $300 in annual dining statement credits ($25 per month)

Up to $120 Global Entry/TSA PreCheck credit every four years

Complimentary Priority Pass Select membership (enrollment required)

Platinum Elite Status and 25 Elite Night credits annually

Free Night Award (up to 85,000 points) annually after card renewal

4. The Platinum Card® from American Express

Best for: The Platinum Card® from American Express is best for those who value luxury perks like premium airport lounge access, elite hotel status, and comprehensive travel benefits that justify the annual fee.

Why now? Take advantage of a strong welcome offer and lucrative credits.

Welcome offer: Earn 80,000 Membership Rewards® points after spending $8,000 in the first six months.

Annual fee: $695 (see rates and fees)

Key benefits:

Earn 5 points per dollar on flights booked directly with airlines or through Amex Travel (up to $500,000/year) and prepaid hotels through Amex Travel; 1 point per dollar on other purchases

Over $1,400 in annual credits, including:

$200 airline incidental fee credit

$200 credit for Fine Hotels + Resorts and Hotel Collection bookings

$200 Uber/UberEats credit (credit is automatically added as monthly credits of $15/month + $20 in December to your Uber account when linked to the Platinum Card. You must have downloaded the latest version of the Uber app, and any AmEx Card must be selected as the payment method. The AmEx benefit can only be used in the United States.)

$240 digital entertainment credit (Hulu, Disney+, and more)

$100 Saks Fifth Avenue credit (split into $50 semiannual installments)

$300 Equinox gym membership credit and $155 Walmart+ membership credit

Up to $120 Global Entry/TSA PreCheck credit every four years

Best-in-class lounge access, including Centurion Lounges, Priority Pass, and more

Gold status with Hilton Honors and Marriott Bonvoy (extends to authorized users)

Points transferable to 21 airline and hotel partners

5. Marriott Bonvoy Bevy™ American Express® Card

Best for: The Marriott Bonvoy Bevy American Express Card is best for travelers wanting to accrue hotel award nights quickly and gain automatic Gold Elite Status without paying a high annual fee.

Why now? When the card launched in 2022, it debuted with a 125,000-point bonus—now raised to a best-ever 155,000 points for a limited time.

Welcome offer: Earn 155,000 Marriott Bonvoy bonus points after spending $5,000 in the first six months.

Annual fee: $250 (see rates and fees)

Key benefits:

Earn 6 points per dollar at Marriott Bonvoy hotels

Earn 4 points per dollar at restaurants worldwide and U.S. supermarkets (up to $15,000 in combined purchases per year; after spend cap is reached, this changes to 2 points per dollar)

Earn 2 points per dollar on all other purchases

Automatic Gold Elite Status

Earn a Free Night Award (up to 50,000 points) after spending $15,000 in a calendar year

