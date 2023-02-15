Tips + NewsAir Travel News
By Associated Press (AP)
  •  February 15, 2023

All Frankfurt Flights Diverted Due to Massive Lufthansa Computer Glitch

On Wednesday, flights were being diverted to alternative airports such as Munich, Nuremberg, and Duesseldorf, and passengers were asked to switch to other forms of transportation.

Lufthansa airplane at gate in Frankfurt

All plane parking spots in Frankfurt were full on Wednesday with passengers and crew unable to board flights.

Photo by Alan Angelats/Unsplash

Germany’s air traffic control agency said Wednesday that it is diverting all flights away from the country’s busiest airport, Frankfurt, after a problem with Lufthansa’s computer systems caused major disruption at the German airline.

Agency spokesman Robert Ertler said all plane parking spots in Frankfurt were full because passengers and crews are unable to board the airline’s flights.

“All incoming planes are being diverted to alternative airports” such as Munich, Nuremberg, and Duesseldorf, Ertler told the Associated Press.

Lufthansa Group, which also includes subsidiaries such as Swiss International Air Lines and Eurowings, said the IT outage was caused by construction works in the Frankfurt region.

“This is causing flight delays and cancellations,” the company said. “We regret the inconvenience this is causing our passengers.”

Telephone company Deutsche Telekom later confirmed that an excavator had cut through fiber optic lines at a depth of 16 feet while working on a railroad line.

The company said parts of the destroyed line had already been repaired and the situation will improve significantly in the course of Wednesday afternoon, German news agency dpa reported.

According to dpa, all of Lufthansa’s domestic flights were canceled and passengers were urged to switch to alternative forms of travel, such as trains.

Associated Press (AP)
The Associated Press provides independent news journalism from around the world.
AFAR Journeys
The iconic Eiffel Tower, situated along the banks of the river Seine.
Journeys: Cruise
Partake in Fun Active Outings Along This Dreamy European River
Mountains and Sea
Journeys: Resorts
This Warm-Weather Destination is a Feast for the Senses
Plan a hiking trip to Joshua Tree National Park and take in the spectacular landscapes.
Journeys: United States
Discover Insider Wineries, Stunning National Parks, and More of This Destination’s Delights
More From AFAR
A train going along a river with mountains in the background
Cruise News
Cruise Alaska’s Inside Passage and Ride a Train Through the Canadian Rockies on This Epic Trip
colorful silhouettes of people
Travel Tips + Etiquette
How to Make Friends While Traveling by Yourself
Waldorf_Astoria_Park_City_Pool.jpg
Loyalty + Rewards
Score Multiple Free Hotel Nights With Upped Welcome Bonuses on Hilton Credit Cards
For New Yorkers looking to escape the cold, Puerto Vallarta from $179 each way awaits.
Air Travel News
JetBlue’s Fare Sale is Back: One-Way Flights from $44 for 1 Day Only
U.S. Capitol Building
Trending News
U.S. Upholds COVID Vaccine Mandate for International Visitors
Sunset over Victoria Harbor in Hong Kong
Trending News
Hong Kong Tourism Offering Massive Flight Giveaway—How U.S. Travelers Can Enter to Win
Load More