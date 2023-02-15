Tips + NewsTrending News
By Associated Press (AP)
  •  February 15, 2023

Peru Reopens Machu Picchu After Agreement With Protesters

The site reopened February 15, 2023, after being closed nearly a month ago amid antigovernment protests.

Machu Picchu at sunrise

The 15th-century religious sanctuary was built by the Incas.

Photo by Shutterstock

Peru’s Machu Picchu, an Inca-era stone citadel in its southeastern jungle, reopened on Wednesday after being closed nearly a month ago amid antigovernment protests, the culture ministry announced.

The decision was made between agreements among authorities, social groups, and the local tourism industry to guarantee the security of the famed tourist attraction and transport services.

Protests calling for the resignation of President Dina Boluarte and members of Peru’s Congress have shaken the region, including Cuzco, for more than two months. The demonstrations caused a blockade of the train tracks leading to the stone citadel.

The protests in Peru have led to 60 deaths: 48 civilians who died in clashes with the security forces, 11 civilians killed in traffic accidents related to road blockades, and 1 policeman who died inside a patrol car when it was set on fire, according to data from the Ombudsman’s Office.

The closure of Machu Picchu, on January 21, forced the government to airlift more than 400 tourists from Machu Picchu to the city of Cusco by helicopter.

Machu Picchu was built by the Incas in the 15th century as a religious sanctuary high in the Andes Mountains.

Associated Press (AP)
The Associated Press provides independent news journalism from around the world.
