Where to Shop in San Sebastián

Antso Jakituna Hiribidea, 22, 20010 Donostia, Gipuzkoa, Spain

Don Serapio has the lovely feel of an bustling deli, but its shelves are lined with the best of the best. The prices are set accordingly. However, it’s worth a splurge on their gifty foods like jamón, chorizo, and cheeses, which have quite a curated selection despite the fact they don’t scream it out loud. Classy. This shop, in Amara at the far end of the city, is by and for the locals. That means you’ll find the premium food souvenirs you want to take home alongside real staples, such as sheep’s milk, and a gourmet variety of daily foods, such as rice and bread. There’s even an expat section for those who just can’t live without ... marshmallows. Don’t miss the fresh baked goods provided daily by one of the town’s top traditional bakeries.