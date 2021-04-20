Where to Shop in San Sebastián

Bretxa Plaza, 3, 20003 San Sebastián, Guipúzcoa, Spain
La Bretxa shopping center houses the usual trappings of a modern-day shopping mall, but below ground one can find the city’s largest and best market for the fruits of the sea. Cold, wet and crowded, this is the spot where you will find both renowned chefs and housewives of the city vying for the best anchovies, calamari, and cod of the day’s catch.
Garibai Kalea, 8, 20004 Donostia, Gipuzkoa, Spain
Hakei began as a single boutique, but in the last five years has expanded rapidly, even crossing Spanish borders. The secret to its success? Gorgeously simple leather bags, supremely gorgeous shoes that tend toward the suede-leather persuasion, and luxe, drapey, oh-so-soft clothing for women. The price is right, too.
Hernani Kalea, 27, 20004 Donostia, Gipuzkoa, Spain
Loreak Mendian is the epitome of youthful Basque couture for the people. Carefully designed, shying away from trends and focusing on classic cuts and prints with a bit of ‘edge’, their clothing walks a lovely line between wearable art and utilitarian. The boutique also has a winsome collection of carefully curated shoes and accessories. Worth a visit to pick up a catalog and check out the shop window display alone.
Zurríola Hiribidea, 24, 20002 Donostia, Gipuzkoa, Spain
San Sebastián, for many, is a surf town. Pukas is your one-stop shop for everything from surf lessons, bikinis, gear, and cool souvenirs with a local twist, like their trademark ‘Surfing the Basque Country’ t-shirts.
C/ Fermín Calbetón 9, 20003 San Sebastián, Guipúzcoa, Spain
If you’re in San Sebastián to eat, chances are you’ll be wanting to eat Pimientos de Gernika and Guisantes Lágrimas long after your trip is over. Semillas Elosegui is a classic stop in the Old Part of San Sebastián, and they have seeds for all of your Basque cooking needs. Perfect souvenirs for the foodies on your list.
14 Getaria Kalea
A truly great store is one that makes you desire things that you didn’t know you wanted. Almacenes Arenzana achieves this, but lucky for the shopper, they happen to sell extremely useful items. Cork, cords, burlap, fabric, ropes, all by the length. Pop into this old-school store and let your crafty side cut loose. Guaranteed you won’t leave empty-handed.
20003, Erregina Erregeordea kalea, 4, 20003 Donostia, Gipuzkoa, Spain
You came to San Sebastián to eat, right? If you want to shop for artisan food products where the locals do, Pantori is your spot. What started as an online foodie flash sale site morphed into a bricks and mortar spot that focuses on a different seasonal, artisan product every week or two. From potato chips to cured meats to vermouth, this shop has the best of local ingredients. A stop in can result in heavy sampling or even a fortuitious tasting and chat with a local artisan.
Bergara Kalea, 18, 20005 Donostia, Gipuzkoa, Spain
Valentina is a haven in the center of San Sebastián, standing out in a city of sleepy boutiques for its attention to detail and its relevant, semi-Nordic aesthetic. They bring in textiles from local artists and sought-after Spanish accessories like bags by Zubi. The basement is a series of ‘rooms’ featuring modern furniture with interesting textures, some of them locally produced by sister brand Ondarreta. There are also workshops held in the patio behind the shop, a picturesque oasis in the middle of a bustling shopping área.
Ronda Kalea, 7, 20001 San Sebastián-Donostia, Gipuzkoa, Spain
San Sebastián is a bike friendly town: bike paths (called bidegorris) run through the entire city, and locals gather several times a year to cheer on professional cyclists that pass through in droves. It makes sense, then, that there are several bike shops in town. Miner is one of the oldest, family-owned yet still totally relevant thanks to the newest generation that is at the helm. Everything a modern biker could want: single speeds, Adidas Country kicks, Fuga cargo bags, bells and bike seats in every color and pattern...it’s impossible to enter and not feel inspired, even if you don’t have a bike. Make sure to check out their selection of vintage style jerseys, downstairs.
Zabaleta Kalea, 34, 20002 Donostia, Gipuzkoa, Spain
Garoa is like the Cheers for the cool smart kids of San Sebastián. It’s a bookstore where everyone knows your name, or is quick to learn it, and the young, helpful staff can also steer you towards the city’s coolest happenings. With strong ties to the local Basque culture, you can be sure to find an interesting roundtable with a local Basque author combined with a crowd kind enough to translate the important parts for you. On weekends, there are concerts that appear humble on the surface but actually are fairly big local acts in a comfortable, small setting. Garoa boasts a small selection of English language books, as well as Spanish-language children’s books that are too beautiful to pass up. Make sure to stop in the basement, where the project Tako Donostia has its artwork on display (and sale).
Zurríola Hiribidea, 1, 20002 Donostia, Gipuzkoa, Spain
Wood, especially oak, is common thread in caseríos, Basque rural homes. Bois et Fer was born when designer Gary de la Fuente couldn’t find the exact furniture aesthetic he wanted for his modern Basque abode. According to the young owners of Bois et Fer, “they follow an aesthetic without tying themselves down”. Iron and wood are the key words here, where vaguely Chillida-like aesthetics play nice with a touch of Nordic simplicity. Their signature iron and wood furniture has a tiny street front shop on the Zurriola beach, where French Basque Country’s stripy seaside vibe reigns in the form of accessories in the two Bois et Fer shops: paper collages by Ibon Mainar, watercolors by Diego Besné, and ceramics by La Fuga. Basque names crown each piece—‘HARRI’, or rock in Euskera, are the concrete stools perched atop three wooden legs. Bois et Fer’s real showrooms, however, are the city’s hippest bars, from Drinka to Sirimiri. If you really fall in love, order a custom-fitted table to be sent back home.
Antso Jakituna Hiribidea, 22, 20010 Donostia, Gipuzkoa, Spain
Don Serapio has the lovely feel of an bustling deli, but its shelves are lined with the best of the best. The prices are set accordingly. However, it’s worth a splurge on their gifty foods like jamón, chorizo, and cheeses, which have quite a curated selection despite the fact they don’t scream it out loud. Classy. This shop, in Amara at the far end of the city, is by and for the locals. That means you’ll find the premium food souvenirs you want to take home alongside real staples, such as sheep’s milk, and a gourmet variety of daily foods, such as rice and bread. There’s even an expat section for those who just can’t live without ... marshmallows. Don’t miss the fresh baked goods provided daily by one of the town’s top traditional bakeries.
San Sebastián, Gipuzkoa, Spain
Young, fashion-minded San Sebastián-ites have a je ne sais quoi about them. Their style has touches from France, touches from the rugged rebellious history, and then everything smoothed over with ocean breezes. Apartamento 14 is the best-kept secret of these stylish citizens. This boutique, in the center of town, has men and women’s clothing on rotation constantly, with the ‘it’ Spanish brands and the perfect combination of comfortable and fashionable. After all, your clothes need to go from pintxos to party, right? Make a stop here for clothing souvenirs. Pay special attention to the jeans selection and the shoes for brands that you can’t find anywhere else.
Aldamar Kalea, 28, 20003 San Sebastián, Guipúzcoa, Spain
Casa Munoa has been a family affair since 1935. These movers and shakers are always about town, and their love for the city takes shape in the jewelry they design for their shop in the old town. Pop in and take your time choosing between their popular Donostibay necklace, a gold rendering of La Concha bay, and food-inspired charms and jewels. Claudio Munoa spent his whole life studying the art of jewelry, and the shop is a virtual museum of his life’s work, high quality materials and beautiful craftsmanship.
Kale Nagusia, 3, 20003 San Sebastián, Guipúzcoa, Spain
Noventa Grados has been a stalwart in San Sebastián‘s haute couture scene for longer than any of the other ‘modern’ fashion boutiques. In the heart of the old town, it prides itself on an ever-changing, boundary-pushing shop display that proudly announces the new arrivals from the likes of Balenciaga, Marc Jacobs, Proenza Schouler, and Stella McCartney. When you enter the boutique, however, you pass first through a hair salon (one of the best in the city). Then you’ll glide through a section of makeup, perfumes, and sometimes even art before you get to the stairs that take you down to the designers. Keep your eyes and ears open in Noventa Grados as there’s always something to discover, both material and ephemeral: they often host hip cultural events within the store.
San Sebastián, Gipuzkoa, Spain
Minimil bills itself as New Basque Fashion. The creators are a family of three local women who draw their inspiration from the landscape, weather, and characters of Basque Country. With the Basque-born Balenciaga as a reference, they create classics that can be worn year after year, and they make sure to use quality materials like silk, cotton, cashmere, and wool. When in San Sebastián, be sure to stock up on their clean-cut basics. Or grab one of their cute tees that touts the rainy local weather. It’s the secret behind that effortless European style that the local women manage to pull off so easily.
San Jeronimo Kalea, 19, 20003 Donostia, Gipuzkoa, Spain
An unassuming shop in the old part holds some of the most astute depictions of San Sebastián on canvas. The shop is built in an old butcher’s shop, with a warm and inviting atmosphere. Artist Nerea Urrestarazu was bored by the traditional representations of her city, so she began to present the natural beauty of scenes from everyday life with a fresh, airy perspective. Knowingly, her artwork lends itself to souvenir buying. Her tiny canvases showing the bay, the rain, the characters of San Sebastian, and all other familiar scenes are universally appealing. Check off several gift items off your list in this tiny, charming shop.