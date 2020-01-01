Where to Eat around The Westin Resort Nusa Dua, Bali
Bali is among the most naturally beautiful destinations on Earth, with a spiritual culture that enlivens every corner of the isle. From ancient temples along the coastline, to the mountain lakes of Bedugul, Bali’s rich colors and traditions will make you long to return.
Villa Kama Kandara Jalan Villa Kandara Banjar Wijaya Kusuma, Ungasan, Kuta Sel., Kabupaten Badung, Bali 80362, Indonesia
Di Mare really takes the cake when it comes to best views, although it does feel a bit like you might disappear off the edge before the appetizers arrive. It's a great romantic spot and is lovely for lunch, but of course most people like to arrive...
Jl. Pratama Nusa Dua, Benoa, Kuta Sel., Kabupaten Badung, Bali 80361, Indonesia
Babi guling, suckling pig prepared with turmeric, coriander seeds, lemongrass, and garlic, is one of Indonesia's most famous dishes. When in Nusa Dua, a great place to try the dish is this small, unpretentious restaurant named for it—as evidenced...
Jl. Raya Nusa Dua Selatan, Kawasan Sawangan, Nusa Dua, Benoa, Kuta Sel., Kabupaten Badung, Bali 80363, Indonesia
This surfer's cafe is hailed as one of the best restaurants in Bali. Think simple grilled food served right on Geger Beach. It's not possible to find fresher seafood. You can reach it by heading west of the Nusa Dua enclave and turning south off...
Tanjung, Jl. Pratama, Benoa, Kuta Sel., Kabupaten Badung, Bali 80361, Indonesia
Pantai Petitenget, Jalan Kayu Aya, Kerobokan, Kuta Utara, Seminyak, Kuta, Kabupaten Badung, Bali 80361, Indonesia
One of the first upscale beach restaurants on the well-developed stretch of Seminyak beach (and now one of several fine Italian options in the area), La Lucciola draws crowds to its beautiful frangipani-tree-scented beachfront to enjoy...
A colorful Garuda statue stands guard in a traditional Balinese house-turned-art-gallery in Ubud. Garuda is a giant mythical bird and the national symbol of Indonesia.
BTDC Complex, Nusa Dua Beach, Benoa, Kuta Selatan, Benoa, Kuta Sel., Kabupaten Badung, Bali 80361, Indonesia
Justly famous for its crispy fried duck, Bebek Bengil ("Dirty Duck") also enjoys a picturesque setting overlooking paddy fields. Prices are a little steep but portions are large.
Jl. Srikandi No. 9, Nusa Dua, Benoa, Kuta Sel., Kabupaten Badung, Bali 80361, Indonesia
The roast pig (babi guling) served in small warungs, or casual roadside restaurants, throughout Bali is justifiably lauded. With a mix of juicy meat and crispy, caramelized skin, all flavored with turmeric, lemongrass, galangal, coriander seeds,...
Br. Padapdapan, Jl.Ke-cagaan, Pejeng, Pejeng, Tampaksiring, Pejeng, Tampaksiring, Ubud, Bali 80552, Indonesia
Our guide's Mom tried to teach us how to make these simple split palm frond baskets, which cooked up the softest, most succulent rice I've ever had. We made chicken kebabs (mashed chicken and fresh spices), corn fritters, a green jello-like...
Jl. Kutat Lestari No.4, Sanur Kauh, Denpasar Sel., Kota Denpasar, Bali 80228, Indonesia
There are three traditional options at Warung Krishna in Sanur: Babur ayam (shown), Nasi ayam, and Tipat ayam. Babur ayam is a local comfort food—a warm chicken and rice porridge that is soothing and nourishing.
ITDC Area, Lot C-0, Nusa Dua, Benoa, Kuta Sel., Kabupaten Badung, Bali 80363, Indonesia
You and your little ones can experience the thrill of the pirate life—if just for a day. Set beside the beach, the restaurant is arranged in a pirate theme, with a giant pirate ship, lookout house, and tree house. The menu features Asian and...
Jl. Segara Wangi, Gang 3 No. 1, Kedonganan, Badung, Kabupaten Badung, Bali 80361, Indonesia
When we headed to Jimbaran Bay for a seafood feast, it was also the first time seeing one of Bali’s street food carts, situated right on the beach and overflowing with roasted corn on the cob. The moment I saw it I wanted to try my own, but I knew...
Jalan Dewi Sartika No. 1, Tuban, Kuta, Tuban, Badung, Kabupaten Badung, Bali 80361, Indonesia
While the food and drink to be had at the Boardwalk Restaurant is high quality, the contemporary tapas are complemented by live entertainment, ranging from beachside acrobatics, to fire dances, to musical performances. The menu features...
