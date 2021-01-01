Where to Drink in Madrid
Collected by Tommy Alexander , AFAR Staff
Spanish wines, gin and tonics, cerveza, vermut: Everything gets the Spanish treatment, whether you're drinking in a fine cocktail lounge or in a neighborhood bodega. Try them all—the flamenco joints with live gypsy music, the pulsating dance clubs of Madrid's youth culture, and the elegant hotel bars.
Calle de la Reina, 16, 28004 Madrid, Spain
Despite its location in Chueca, to say nothing of its name, Bar Cock is not a gay bar. Rather, it is one of Madrid's oldest--and coolest--gin joints. Opened in 1921 by legendary barman Perico Chicote, it managed to stay open during the Civil War,...
Calle de Goya, 57A, 28001 Madrid, Spain
This tavern-based tapas bar in Madrid was founded in 1906 and fiercely carries out the tapas tradition. It has had many famous patrons, including Andy Warhol, and has a great wine selection as well as beers to go along with the famous garlic...
Plaza de la Independencia, 4, 28001 Madrid, Spain
Easy to find and hard to leave, Ramses is modern but ultra comfortable. They managed to create a completely differente atmosphere in each room—from romantic dining to a bubbly champagne bar—but the outdoor lounge was my favorite. When traveling I...
Plaza de Matute, 2, 28012 Madrid, Spain
Like walking into an eclectic antique store come to life, El Imperfecto is a melting pot of styles. But one thing is always consistent: the mojitos. El Mojito Imperfecto (different from the regular mojitos) is proclaimed the best in Madrid. When...
Calle Fuencarral, 49, 28043 Madrid, Spain
Orio is a great place to grab a glass of wine after strolling Fuencarral. The staff is exceptionally cheerful and most speak English. Marcos the manager always seems to be there, and he makes it a point of charming each and every customer. Let him...
Calle del Príncipe, 27, 28012 Madrid, Spain
Vinoteca Barbechera is one of my favorite corner wine shops thanks to its extensive selection of regional and international wines and knowledgeable servers. The food is excellent: Try the pork with caramelized onions, the foie gras with apples, or...
Calle de la Palma, 49, 28004 Madrid, Spain
Though toma means "take it" in Spanish, this intimate cafe offers far more than takeaway service. Toma's staff are able to interact with customers while showing off their impressive coffee knowledge (as well as English language prowess). Homemade...
Calle de Padre Damián, 23, 28036 Madrid, Spain
When only dancing the night away will do, you’ve come to the right city. Madrid hardly ever sleeps (except during working hours), and the capital parties well into the morning hours. So with all this energy and time, where should you head? To move...
Plaza de Sta. Ana, 15, 28012 Madrid, Spain
Arguably Madrid’s most well-known flamenco show, Villa Rosa puts on a wonderful performance nightly. If you are lucky enough to get a table near the stage it is unlikely you will have ever felt so alive during a dinner in your life. Instead of...
Calle Alfolí, 11, 28280 Madrid, Spain
Tapas in Madrid are usually eaten before lunch, at “vermut” or “aperitivo” time. This can be done before lunch or after work. Apart from eating the Madrid tapas and drinking sangria or beer, these bars are a good place to watch football games and...
Calle de Echegaray, 7, 28014 Madrid, Spain
They say Hemingway used to drink at La Venencia. If that’s true, you wouldn’t know it: there are no photos of Don Ernesto on its walls, no placards identifying Papa’s favorite table. La Venencia isn’t the kind of establishment to talk about its...
