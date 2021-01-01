What You Can See From the Deck of an Alaska Cruise

When you embark on a cruise of Alaska, the wonders all around you may make it hard to leave the ship's rail: glaciers calving, bears rambling along the shore, waterfalls crashing down hills into otherwise peaceful bays. Look up and see a bald eagle etching a circle in the sky; look down and find a sea lion lounging on a bobbing berg of ice. Mind-blowing mountains, impossibly narrow inlets, chunky ice fields stretching for miles, sunsets and dawns—it's as though Alaska is conspiring to keep you away from your stateroom.