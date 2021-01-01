Where are you going?
What to do in Mandalay, Bagan, and Naypyidaw

Collected by Duncan Forgan , AFAR Local Expert
Mandalay and Bagan are two of the most essential stops on any Myanmar agenda. Regarded as one of the world’s most spectacular temple complexes, Bagan deserves its status as arguably Myanmar’s top draw. Located on the banks of the Irrawaddy River, it is home to the largest and densest concentration of Buddhist temples, pagodas, stupas, and ruins in the world. The former royal capital of Burma, Mandalay is one of the country’s most storied cities and is one of the most evocative names in Asia.
U Pain (Bain) Bridge

The longest teak bridge at 1,300 yards, the 200-year-old U Bein's Bridge is just outside of Mandalay in Myanmar, the country formerly known as Burma. The best times to go are sunrise and sunset. When I was there--at sunset--I strolled across the...
Nyaung U Market

2, Nyaungu, Myanmar (Burma)
A very familiar sight at markets in Myanmar--various varieties of dubious-looking fish for sale to brave and intrepid shoppers! This particular stall was set up the at the market in Nyaung U near Bagan. Fortunately the photo doesn't convey the...
Naypyidaw

Naypyitaw, Myanmar (Burma)
Built on scrub ground amid rice paddies at great expense (some reports have it at around $4billion), Naypyidaw has been Myanmar's seat of government since 2005. Despite all the investment, it is not what you would call an enthralling city....
Balloons Over Bagan

Near Tharabar Gate, Old Bagan, Myanmar (Burma)
Hot air balloons sailing over the plains of Bagan, Myanmar.
