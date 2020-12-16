Warm Highlights of St. Thomas, USVI
Collected by Matt Long , AFAR Local Expert
Part of the US Virgin Islands, St. Thomas is easy to reach and even easier to enjoy. Sometimes overlooked by tourists who instead head to other islands, I recently learned that St. Thomas is a great destination in its own right and here are some reasons why.
5 Estate Bakkeroe St. Thomas, 00802, U.S. Virgin Islands
Located on a bluff overlooking beautiful Charlotte Amalie Harbor, the Marriott Frenchman’s Reef is the ideal home base from which to explore the island. The capital city of Charlotte Amalie is a quick drive or ferry ride away and there are...
Smith Bay, St Thomas 00802, USVI
While there are plenty of in-water activities around St. Thomas, one of the best is at the Coral World Underwater Observatory. At this interactive park, which is great for families, visitors can see marine life rescue efforts, play with...
5600 Royal Dane Mall, Suite 9, Charlotte Amalie, St Thomas 00802, USVI
Because it’s a major cruise port there are plenty of tacky restaurants on St. Thomas, but it doesn’t take a lot of effort to get under the skin of the island and find places where the locals eat. One such restaurant, Gladys’ Cafe, serves up...
Lille Taarne Gade, Charlotte Amalie, St Thomas 00802, USVI
Yo, ho, ho and oh, my! Up on Government Hill, this watchtower, built circa 1678, is known as Blackbeard's Castle and is literally the stuff of legends. Although it's open for debate whether the notorious pirate ever used the...
This beautiful one-mile stretch was donated to the people of the Virgin Islands by Arthur Fairchild, a benefactor of the islands who'd made his fortune on Wall Street before retiring here. The usually calm waters of the heart-shaped bay make the...
Rte 37, St Thomas 00802, USVI
One of the island's best lookouts, Drake's Seat offers a panoramic view of Magens Bay and the U.S. and British Virgin Islands to the east. The site is named for Sir Francis Drake, who is said to have kept watch over the harbor from this vantage...
Crown Mountain Rd, St Thomas 00802, USVI
Sometimes you have to be a tourist to enjoy the great pleasures that travel offers. That’s why a visit to Mountain Top on St. Thomas is a must-do activity for any visitor. In 1949, a British restaurateur began a mission to develop the best...
