Top Restaurants in Alaska

320 3rd Ave, Seward, AK 99664, USA

Starting a day in Seward without a walk around town and a stop—a long stop—at Resurrect Art Coffee House would be simply ridiculous. The baristas are religious about serving excellent espresso drinks in this former church, a 100-year-old building that offers a warm spot to hang out on one of Seward’s not-so-nice days. But thanks to the often friendly conversations found inside (and plenty of room to read the paper or snag some time with the free Wi-Fi), it’s well worth devoting a piece of even the sunniest morning to Resurrect. Like the people of many an Alaskan town, Seward residents spend a lot of their summers focused on fishing and other busy summer stuff, but once fall rolls in, they turn toward each other for company as well as to solitary pursuits. Resurrect is at the center of both of those worlds as both a gathering place for locals and an art gallery for their work. There’s usually a dog or two hanging out inside, too. It’s just about perfect. The only downside: Resurrect closes at 7 p.m.