Top Attractions in Fes

Tara Stevens
A visit to Fes means moving between worlds, sometimes at a dizzying pace. You can visit the fragrant gardens of a palace mere moments after breathing the acrid air of the leather tanneries. Sunlight has never been so bright, nor has shade ever felt so dark and cool. Get lost in the medina of Fes (everyone does!) and discover its ancient charms.
Rue Talaa Kebira, Fes, Morocco
Magical, mysterious, magnificent—the ancient madrassas, or Koranic schools, of Morocco are unlike any other, and nowhere are they more extraordinary than in the Fes medina. These architectural gems are home to students who come from all over...
Nº 6, Blvd. Ahmed Mekouar, Bab Al Hdid، Fes 30000, Morocco
If you want to get to know Fes, you need to dig deep. There’s no better tour company for opening doors here than Plan-It Morocco, which offers an encyclopedic variety of tours—from apothecary workshops for kids to architectural...
Quartier Des Potiers, Fes, Morocco
Fes is well-known for producing the best pottery in Morocco. The local gray clay is much more hard-wearing than many clays used further south; items made from this material are often fired at volcanic temperatures, and usually capable of...
Quartier des Tanneurs, Fès 30000, Morocco
The dyeing vats at Chouara—as well as at the city’s other tanneries—are among the Fes medina’s most iconic sights. The ancient craft of tanning and dyeing, in all its visceral authenticity (cow urine and pigeon poop are...
Fes, Morocco
The plaza of Place Seffarine, dominated by the entrance to the al-Qarawiyin Library and a sturdy old tree, is one of the most pleasing areas in Fes. As you approach, you’ll hear the sound of the copper beaters tap, tap, tapping away....
Tala'a Kbira , Medina , Fés-Morocco، N°248 Rue Talaa Kebira, Fes 30000, Morocco
The most traditional of Fes’s two main shopping streets is a cornucopia of carpet vendors, leather babouche makers, Berber jewelry sellers, fondouks spilling over with handmade pottery, and much more besides. The trick here is to sort...
Derb El Miter, Fès, Morocco
Hit the Fondouk Kaat Smen, otherwise known as the honey souk, to taste your way through as many as 17 different wild honeys for sale. Varieties range from familiar orange blossom and lavender to more unusual treats like caper and...
Dar Tazi, Fes, Morocco
To immerse yourself in the life of a Moroccan housewife, take a stroll through the fresh-produce market of R’cif, which winds through the lower part of the Fes medina. Plan to arrive by 10 a.m. when the market really...
nouawal, Fès, Morocco
To come to Fes and skip the Jewish Quarter is to miss out on a massive chunk of the city’s history and identity. After the Sephardic expulsion from Andalusia in 1438, a walled Jewish quarter was established in Fes. It was named the...
49, Oued Souafine, Akibt Sbaa, Douh, Fes 30000, Morocco
The palaces in this city that are still occupied by Moroccan royalty are strictly off-limits. However, the el-Glaoui Palace and the crumbling el-Mokri Palace are ruinous and magnificent in equal measure and well worth a visit. The latter was...
Fes, Morocco
It’s fair to say that a trip to the hammam is a quintessential Moroccan experience and is a salve for the soul as much as it is for the body. Fes’s bathhouses may not have the sheer wow factor of those in Marrakech, but they...
Fes, Morocco
These meticulously manicured formal gardens on the edge of the medina were planted over a century ago. Inevitably, somewhere along the way they fell into disrepair, but after several years of replanting, renovation, and the odd scandal (reputedly,...
Ville Nouvelle, Fès, Morocco
Although medina dwellers tend to favor local markets for their daily shopping, and tourists enjoy strolling them to get a sense of life in the ancient city, the art deco fresh-produce market in the Ville Nouvelle provides a less harried...
Fes, Morocco
To learn traditional Moroccan home cooking, look no further than Café Clock, where Souad will verse you in the essential flavors and techniques of local cuisine so you can take an authentic taste of Morocco back with you. In a...
Fes, Morocco
Founded in 859 by the pious Tunisian entrepreneur Fatima al-Fihri, the Qarawiyin is the oldest continuously operating university in the world. Originally the course of study was entirely focused on the Koran (prospective students still need...
Fes, Morocco
When temperatures soar, the best thing you can do for yourself, and anyone you are with, is to buy a pass to one of the hotel pools. The Riad Alkantara is situated at the heart of the medina and offers a long, deep,...
12 Derb El Miter، Fes 30000, Morocco
Palais Amani is one of the most romantic Fes riad dining experiences. Tinkling fountains? Check. Orange trees strung with twinkling lanterns? Check. Rose petals strewn hither and thither? Check. Start your meal with a rooftop aperitif to...
