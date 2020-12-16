The World’s Most Exclusive Ski Resorts
Collected by Jen Murphy , AFAR Contributor
Whether you ski or not, these resorts around the world, from Aspen to Austria, are worthy of a winter escape. Spend the day chasing powder or spend the morning at the spa and then partake in après ski fun. Enjoy slopeside champagne in Zermatt or magnums of bubbly at Cloud Nine in Aspen then have dinner at a world-class restaurant.
Save Place
3920 Zermatt, Switzerland
This champagne bar looks like a mirage as you're coming down the last stretch of the narrow Sunnega run back into Zermatt. A classic après-ski spot, it’s where the local instructors gather at day’s end. The Cuban-born bartender...
Save Place
Moosstrasse 40, 3920 Zermatt, Switzerland
The sharp peak of the Matterhorn provides visual drama to the backdrop of Hotel Matthiol, which is nestled among evergreens on the periphery of Zermatt, Switzerland. The stone-and-timber exterior evokes storybook Alpine chalets; inside, select...
Save Place
Gotthardstrasse 4, 6490 Andermatt, Switzerland
Opened in 2013, The Chedi Andermatt enjoys a unique location in the charming village of Andermatt in the Ursern Valley. Designed by architect Jean-Michel Gathy, the luxurious hotel draws on both Alpine and Asian influences, spanning...
Save Place
Omesberg 331, 6764 Lech, Austria
Save Place
238 Rue des Clarines, 73120 Courchevel, France
Opened by the owners of the nearby Kilimandjaro, K2 sets a new bar for mountain luxury. Hotel Le K2 dresses up its chalets with wall tapestries from the Charles Jouffre atelier. Every bedroom, lounge, and restaurant has vast views of the valley....
Save Place
Cloud Nine, Colorado 81611, USA
Just off the Cloud Nine lift on Aspen Highlands, you'll find a Swiss-looking log cabin with a large patio and pristine views of the Maroon Creek Valley. When you walk in, the pungent smell of cheese may overwhelm you, but don't be deterred. The...
Save Place
1535 NE Butte Rd, Jackson, WY 83001, USA
On the crest of East Gros Ventre Butte, Amangani offers 360-degree views of the Grand Teton mountains and the Snake River Valley. The resort’s 40 suites feature fireplaces and windowside daybeds for taking in the landscape. Winter activities...
Save Place
9100 Marsac Ave, Park City, UT 84060, USA
Fans of the Montage brand’s Laguna Beach and Beverly Hills flagships will love this mountain version, a ski-in, ski-out hotel wedged into the head of Empire Canyon. The sprawling, Craftsman-style manor debuted in 2010, solidifying Deer...
Save Place
Unterer Mooserweg 2, 6580 St. Anton am Arlberg, Austria
You’ll never truly understand the joy of après ski until you’ve partied in Europe—especially at MooserWirt in St. Anton. Rumored to sell more beer per square foot than any other bar in Austria, MooserWirt epitomizes the après scene, blaring Euro...
Save Place
71480 Le Miroir, France
This chic five-bedroom lodge offers a fresh take on the classic Savoie region ski chalet. Wool throws woven at a local mill and French sofas and armchairs complement the large stone fireplace and other rustic details. Customize your adventure—...
Popular Stories
- 1 Natural Wonders How to Watch the Geminid Meteor Shower This December
- 2 Tips + News Can Americans Visit Mexico Right Now?
- 3 Tips + News California’s New Lockdown: What Travelers Need to Know
- 4 Tips + News Hawaii’s New Remote Work Program Includes Free Flights
- 5 Holiday Travel Spend the Night at New York’s FAO Schwarz Toy Store for Just $25