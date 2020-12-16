The Perfect Day in New York City
Collected by AFAR Editors , AFAR Staff
There are countless ways to achieve a perfect New York City day. It depends, of course, on what you're looking for and a bit of luck—and the biggest challenge may be to pace yourself. Here's one route that hits many local favorites, from a hearty breakfast near the High Line to an intimate evening concert below the Brooklyn Bridge. Think of it as your very own New York marathon.
Save Place
156 10th Ave, New York, NY 10011, USA
This Chelsea favorite turns out reliably satisfying farm-to-table American fare all day long. If you have a big day of sightseeing ahead, stop by for a hearty breakfast (buttermilk pancakes, huevos rancheros, or a bowl of kale, spinach, falafel...
Save Place
210 10th Ave, New York, NY 10011, USA
For much of its history, the western edges of Manhattan neighborhoods like the West Village and Chelsea consisted of small manufacturing buildings and warehouses that served the piers on the Hudson River. Over time, those factories were replaced...
Save Place
99 Gansevoort St, New York, NY 10014, USA
For most of its history, the Whitney Museum, originally founded by Gertrude Vanderbilt Whitney in 1931, was located on New York's Upper East Side, in the building that now houses the Met Breuer. In 2015, it reopened in a new, larger space designed...
Save Place
271 Bleecker St, New York, NY 10014, USA
I have eaten a lot of pizza in my time, but Kesté is different. It's been been firing up serious, foodie-level delicious pizza on Bleecker Street since 2009. Owner Roberto Caporuscio was born and raised outside Naples, Italy, where he...
Save Place
550 Broadway, New York, NY 10012, USA
If Fifth Avenue in Midtown is New York's primary higher-end retail strip, with Saks Fifth Avenue, Henri Bendel, and Bergdorf Goodman as its anchors, the SoHo section of Broadway (between Houston and Canal) is its less glamorous sister, crowded...
Save Place
88 Franklin St, New York, NY 10013, USA
Part Roman bath, part Turkish hammam, part massage parlor—it all adds up to a restorative haven in the concrete jungle that is Manhattan. Aire is part of a chain that started in Seville, Spain, and every location is specially chosen to...
Save Place
Church St, New York, NY 10006, USA
Designed to resemble a white dove taking flight, architect Santiago Calatrava’s superstructure sits atop a transit hub that connects the PATH train to many subway lines. It’s become a destination (and Instagram favorite) in its own right: As...
Save Place
334 Furman St, Brooklyn, NY 11201, USA
Completed in 1883, the Brooklyn Bridge is an engineering wonder and an architectural one as well, a masterpiece of design that has inspired acclaimed poets (Hart Crane, Marianne Moore), writers (Jack Kerouac), and painters (Joseph Stella). While...
Save Place
Old Dock St, Brooklyn, NY 11201, USA
You know a carousel must be quite special if it is the first to make the National Register of Historic Places. Jane's Carousel, located in Brooklyn Bridge Park in the DUMBO section of Brooklyn, is truly unique. The fully-restored antique carousel...
Save Place
For drinks and dinner, Gran Eléctrica turns out excellent margaritas (try the margarita de pepino, made with cucumber and cilantro) and unfussy Mexican fare in a cool space with cheeky Mexico-meets-Dumbo illustrated wallpaper. Pro tip: Request a...
Save Place
Brooklyn Bridge Blvd, Brooklyn, NY 11201, USA
Walk the plank to enter this one-of-a-kind concert hall moored below the Brooklyn Bridge. A former coffee barge, it hosts more than 200 annual chamber music performances in an intimate wood-paneled space with top-notch acoustics. It inspires...
Save Place
57 Stone St, New York, NY 10004, USA
Vintry is a small, cozy bar and restaurant in lower Manhattan. It provides a welcome counterpoint to the larger gathering spaces in the Wall Street area - it has the vibe of a discreet speak-easy. Vintry specializes in artisan producers of whisky...
Popular Stories
- 1 Natural Wonders How to Watch the Geminid Meteor Shower This December
- 2 Tips + News Can Americans Visit Mexico Right Now?
- 3 Tips + News California’s New Lockdown: What Travelers Need to Know
- 4 Tips + News Hawaii’s New Remote Work Program Includes Free Flights
- 5 Holiday Travel Spend the Night at New York’s FAO Schwarz Toy Store for Just $25