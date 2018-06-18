8 Design-Forward, Luxury Hotels in Palm Springs and the Desert

49499 Eisenhower Dr, La Quinta, CA 92253, USA

The longest-operating resort in the area, La Quinta is such a landmark that the town was named after it (rather than the other way around). The hotel has aged gracefully: In 2016, it celebrated its 90th anniversary. Recent renovations melded Waldorf Astoria amenities with original Saltillo tile floors, vintage relics, and photography from its Old Hollywood heyday. The Spanish-style whitewashed property is sprawling, with 620 guest rooms, 98 villas, and 41 temperature-controlled pools across its 45 acres. That size allows guests to choose their own adventure: Book a Deluxe Casita close to the smaller, kid-friendly pools. Traveling without children? Stay in a Starlight Casita, which has both an indoor and outdoor fireplace, and retreat to the adults-only plunge pool for chilled drinks and music. Unlimited fitness classes—including yoga, meditation, and suspension training—plus five award-winning golf courses and 23 tennis courts help balance the indulgence that can easily occur at the seven eateries. Pro tip: To combat the effects of any sun damage, try the Citrus Escape at the holistic spa. Finish the day at Morgan’s in the Desert, open exclusively for dinner, and pair the sunset view with an herbaceous gin and elderflower liqueur cocktail known as the Basil Me Down.