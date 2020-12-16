The Best Walks, Rides, and Drives in Switzerland

Exploring Switzerland’s jaw-dropping scenery is a must for any visitor; the only question is whether you walk the secluded paths, ride the mountains, or drive the snaking Swiss Alpine roads. For a relaxed, one-with-nature experience, walk through the meadow trails in the Bavona Valley on the border between Switzerland and Italy. Speed junkies should try out a drive around the Great St. Bernard Pass, or ride down the mountainside on a monster scooter at Saas-Grund.