The Best Walks, Rides, and Drives in Switzerland

Collected by Simon Willis , AFAR Local Expert
Exploring Switzerland’s jaw-dropping scenery is a must for any visitor; the only question is whether you walk the secluded paths, ride the mountains, or drive the snaking Swiss Alpine roads. For a relaxed, one-with-nature experience, walk through the meadow trails in the Bavona Valley on the border between Switzerland and Italy. Speed junkies should try out a drive around the Great St. Bernard Pass, or ride down the mountainside on a monster scooter at Saas-Grund.
Save Place

Foroglio

Foroglio, 6690 Cevio, Switzerland
The Bavona Valley, in the Swiss-Italian region, is a true exhibition of nature’s power. There are many walking paths through meadows, and trails alongside rivers are interwoven between fascinating rock formations. Make sure you see the...
More Details >
Save Place

Verbier

Verbier, 1936 Bagnes, Switzerland
The charming Swiss village of Verbier is a breeding ground for fearless, thrill-seeking mountain bikers. Be warned, though: Even a rockstar mountain biker from Colorado or Utah will feel like he needs training wheels when he tackles these...
More Details >
Save Place

Great St. Bernard Pass Hospice

1946 Bourg-Saint-Pierre, Switzerland
Up until 2004, Switzerland’s iconic furry friends—St. Bernard dogs—were bred at this monastery and hospice. While the canines have been relocated, the Great St. Bernard Hospice, which sits on a barren, treeless plane at 8,100 feet, is still an...
More Details >
Save Place

Saas-Grund

3910 Saas-Grund, Switzerland
If mountain biking sounds a bit too extreme take to the trails on a monster scooter. The scooter version of a Big Wheels, it has extra large tires that provides stability but still allows you to pick up speed and brake like a mountain bike. From...
More Details >
Save Place

Creux-du-Van Val-de-Travers

Place de la Gare 1, 2103 Val-de-Travers, Switzerland
The canton of Neuchâtel is delightful territory for keen walkers, the best of which is a quite spectacular natural basin (cirque). Creux-du-Van can be approached by car from the Val de Travers, a spot of wondrous beauty where Genevan philosopher...
More Details >
Save Place

Furka Pass

Furka Pass, 3999 Obergoms, Switzerland
Leave it to James Bond to imprint his image (and his Aston Martin) on one of the most memorable hairpin-turn scenic drives in the world. Sean Connery's pursuit of Bond baddie Goldfinger in the film of the same name took place on the Furka Pass....
More Details >
Save Place

Maison de la Forêt

Rte de la Croix-de-Coeur 28, 1918 Riddes, Switzerland
While Switzerland’s luxurious, modern cities exemplify its affluence, it’s high up in the mountains where the country’s traditions lie. To experience authentic Alpine life, travel up to La Tzoumaz in Valais and hike the senses...
More Details >
Save Place

Villars-sur-Ollon

For blissful trails sounded only by the dongs of cow bells and surrounded by imposing iconic mountains, head to Villars-sur-Ollon in the Vaud Alps. This typical Swiss town, a bustling ski resort during the winter, offers several stunning summer...
More Details >

