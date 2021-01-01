Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

The Best Things to Do in Key West

Collected by AFAR Editors , AFAR Staff
This lively, offbeat Florida Keys community captivated Ernest Hemingway, Harry S. Truman, and Tennessee Williams—and you're not likely escape its charms, either.
Save Place

Key West Lighthouse Tower and Keeper's Quarters Museum

938 Whitehead St, Key West, FL 33040, USA
The U.S. Navy opened the Key West lighthouse in 1848 to help commercial and military vessels navigate the coral reefs around the harbor. After decommissioning, the lighthouse and the house in which its keeper lived were converted into a museum....
More Details >
Save Place

Duval Street

220 Simonton St, Key West, FL 33040, USA

New Orleans may be home to America’s most festive thoroughfare, Bourbon Street, but Key West’s Duval Street is a close second. This two-kilometer-long (1.25-mile-long) road runs from north to south, from one end of the island to the...

More Details >
Save Place

Fort Zachary Taylor

601 Howard England Way, Key West, FL 33040, USA
Yes, there is a fort here—a National Historic Landmark built in the mid-1800s to protect the country’s southernmost coastline—but locals know it for its excellent beach. A nice sandy expanse is a rarity in the Florida Keys—they’re surrounded by...
More Details >
Save Place

Books & Books

Children's book author Judy Blume and her husband, George, were among the cofounders of Books & Books, a nonprofit independent bookstore that shares space with the Studios of Key West. The art deco building that houses...
More Details >
Save Place

Coast

6404 Front St, Stock Island, FL 33040, USA
Housed in an old boatbuilding shed by the sea, Coast is a creative space for local artists with big ideas and chill attitudes. Work spaces are set up everywhere in this site carved out of the surrounding industrial area. In sheds and...
More Details >
Save Place

Key West Shipwreck Museum

1 Whitehead St, Key West, FL 33040, USA
The Key West Shipwreck Museum transports visitors back to 1856, when the young city's port had more than 100 ships passing through daily. Because of the coral reefs, shipwrecks were common at the time and salvage...
More Details >
Save Place

Ernest Hemingway Home & Museum

907 Whitehead St, Key West, FL 33040, USA

Key West’s most famous literary resident, Ernest Hemingway, lived in this two-story Spanish-colonial villa for nearly a decade and composed several of his best-known works here. His second wife, Pauline, insisted they add a pool to the spacious...

More Details >
Save Place

Sunset Celebration at Mallory Square

400 Wall St, Key West, FL 33040, USA

Key West is billed as "the Home of the Sunset," which means every time the sun sinks below the horizon, it’s time for a party. Since the 1960s, Mallory Square’s dock has been hosting this nightly celebration, which begins two hours...

More Details >
Save Place

Tennessee Williams Exhibit

513 Truman Ave, Key West, FL 33040, USA
The city of Key West has an incredible literary history, and one of itsmost celebrated residentswas Tennessee Williams, who lived in townfrom 1941 until his death in 1983. A final draft of his most famous play, A Streetcar Named Desire, was...
More Details >
Save Place

Southernmost Point

Whitehead St & South Street, Key West, FL 33040, USA
The Southernmost Point buoy, at the corner of Whitehead Street and South Street, marks not only the spot for the southernmost point ofthe continental United States but alsothe distance (90 miles) to the next country,Cuba. The buoy, installedby the...
More Details >
Save Place

Key West Legal Rum Distillery

It is irresistibly tempting to compare distiller Paul Menta to Captain Jack Sparrow. There’s the long, dark hair, the slightly Depp-ish eyes, and yes, a shared love of rum and open sea (Menta’s a competitive kiteboarder). Menta’s...
More Details >
Save Place

Harry S. Truman Little White House

8311, 111 Front St, Key West, FL 33040, USA
This wood house was originally intended as officers' housing on the island's naval base, but became famous as the Little White House when Harry S. Truman used it as a base of operations for several extended stays during his...
More Details >
Save Place

Sunset Sail

202 William St, Key West, FL 33040, USA

Take your pick of schooners, catamarans, even a pirate ship—any one you choose will get you out on the water, one of the best ways to experience a Key West sunset. Most tours leave from the harbor at Key West Bight and sail south to the tip...

More Details >
Save Place

San Carlos Institute

516 Duval St, Key West, FL 33040, USA
The San Carlos Institute was founded in 1871 by Cuban exiles who came to Key West to campaign for Cuba's freedom from Spain. The original building was elsewhere and burned to the ground. The present building was erected in 1890. The interior was...
More Details >
Save Place

The Key West Butterfly and Nature Conservatory

1316 Duval St, Key West, FL 33040, USA
The Key West Butterfly and Nature Conservatory is a hidden gem among the bars and bustle in Key West. The small glass-enclosed habitat is fluttering with more than 50 species of butterflies, as well as colorful birds and a large...
More Details >

Popular Stories

  1. 1 National Parks 9 Underrated National Parks You Should Visit in 2021
  2. 2 Hiking + Cycling Inside the Thrilling, Slightly Terrifying World of Austrian Hut-to-Hut Hiking
  3. 3 Tips + News When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?
  4. 4 Tips + News Greece Will Reopen Earlier Than Expected to Vaccinated Travelers
  5. 5 Food + Drink A Singapore-Style Hawker Center Is Coming to Las Vegas This Summer

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30