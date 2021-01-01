The Best Things to Do in Key West
New Orleans may be home to America’s most festive thoroughfare, Bourbon Street, but Key West’s Duval Street is a close second. This two-kilometer-long (1.25-mile-long) road runs from north to south, from one end of the island to the...
Key West’s most famous literary resident, Ernest Hemingway, lived in this two-story Spanish-colonial villa for nearly a decade and composed several of his best-known works here. His second wife, Pauline, insisted they add a pool to the spacious...
Key West is billed as "the Home of the Sunset," which means every time the sun sinks below the horizon, it’s time for a party. Since the 1960s, Mallory Square’s dock has been hosting this nightly celebration, which begins two hours...
Take your pick of schooners, catamarans, even a pirate ship—any one you choose will get you out on the water, one of the best ways to experience a Key West sunset. Most tours leave from the harbor at Key West Bight and sail south to the tip...
