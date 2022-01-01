The Best Things to Do in Curaçao
Collected by Lebawit Lily Girma , AFAR Local Expert
Curaçao draws divers, snorkelers, and swimmers with its coral reefs and picture-perfect beaches. The diminutive island is also packed with museums, art galleries, restaurants, and shops, all tucked into colorful Dutch Colonial architecture.
Save Place
Kon. Emmabrug, Willemstad, Curaçao
No island getaway is complete without seeing gorgeous scenery you'd never, ever see at home—and Willemstad’s floating bridge delivers! Built in 1888, "Our Swinging Old Lady" is supported by 16 pontoon boats and two motors. When...
Save Place
Otrobanda, Willemstad, Curaçao
Stroll through Otrobanda for more than five minutes and you'll immediately understand why locals call it the cultural heart of Willemstad. Located across the bay from Punda—Otrobanda literally means "other side"—the district is a...
Save Place
Hanchi Snoa 1-5, Willemstad, Curaçao
Willemstad’s first colonial settlement started as a hub for Dutch slave traders. Now a World Heritage site, this modern city center has a distinct Euro-Caribbean atmosphere, its preserved colonial buildings housing fashion boutiques, art...
Save Place
Hanchi di Snoa 29, Punda, Willemstad, Curaçao
A block-long bright yellow building standing almost fortress-like above the surrounding streets in Willemstad, the Mikve Israel-Emanuel Synagogue bears testament to the long history of Judaism in the Americas. Built in 1730, it is the oldest...
Save Place
Ramble down this scenic Punda road, and you'll soon encounter two of the island's most renowned art galleries. Serena Art Shop is famous for its handpainted Curaçao Chichi figure, while visitors can't get enough of the Nena Sanchez...
Save Place
Bitterstraat, Willemstad, Curaçao
Cross Punda's Queen Wilhelmina Bridge, and bam! You're in Scharloo, Willemstad’s youngest colonial district. Known for baroque mansions once inhabited by the island’s wealthiest merchants, this historical neighborhood is also a hipster...
Save Place
Landhuis Savonet, Weg Naar Westpunt, Curaçao
It gets so hot in Curaçao that you're not even allowed to hike the island’s highest peak—1,239-foot-high Mount Christoffel—after 11 a.m. But you can explore seven other walking paths in the surrounding park, or follow a marked trail to take in the...
Save Place
Sabana Westpunt, Curaçao
Smart tourists shamelessly copy locals. Westpunt, or Bándabou in Papiamento, is the Curaçao native's go-to beach escape. Follow the road lined with giant cacti to the turquoise waters that are the turquoise-iest you have ever seen....
Save Place
playa forti, Sabana Westpunt, Curaçao
They say you haven’t really been to Curaçao until you've jumped off this 40-foot cliff on the Westpunt side of the island. Located near the edge of the Restaurant Playa Forti, this spectacular site has seen many a visitor perched for minutes...and...
Save Place
Pletterijweg Willemstad, Parera Curaçao, Pletterijweg, Willemstad, Curaçao
Thriving marine life and crystal-clear water make Curaçao an unforgettable snorkeling destination. At Tugboat Beach, you can head 17 feet below the surface to explore a sunken vessel. Mushroom Forest is known for its hard corals and cute...
Save Place
Saliña Ariba, Willemstad Elias R. A. Moreno Boulevard, Willemstad, Curaçao
The nation’s signature blue curaçao liqueur is made on this former plantation house (landhuis) turned distillery. The fragrant oils in the peels of the island's oranges—originally brought here by the Spaniards, and then...
Save Place
Sha Caprileskade, Willemstad, Curaçao
Near the pontoon bridge in Handelskade in Willemstad, wooden boats from Venezuela dock alongside the canal, and vendors here sell just-caught fish and tropical fruits and vegetables (plantains, citrus, papayas, avocados) directly from the quay...
Save Place
Weg Naar groot St. Joris z/n Willemstad, Curacao, Curaçao
If you’re looking to get away from the beautiful beaches for an afternoon, then be sure to include the Curacao Ostrich Farm in your travel plans. Originally started by expats from Namibia, today the Ostrich farm is one of the top tourist sites on...
Save Place
N. van den Brandhofstraat 1, Willemstad, Curaçao
There’s a pretty neat little collection of seafaring artifacts there, along with scale models of old vessels, classic photos, charts and documents highlighting more than 500 years of the island’s maritime history, including, of course, the era of...
Save Place
Curaçao
Herbal medicine dates back to the earliest days of civilization. This desert oasis, outside of Willemstad, is run by herbalist Dinah Veeris. The garden has more than 300 species of plants, some familiar (dandelions, artichokes, chamomile) and...
Popular Stories
- 1 Ukraine + Travel Is Europe Travel Safe During Russia’s Invasion of Ukraine?
- 2 Travel for Good Electric Planes Are Coming Sooner Than You Think
- 3 COVID + Travel Italy Relaxes COVID Entry Rules for All Travelers
- 4 Air Travel How Long Will Masks Be Required on Airplanes?
- 5 Visas + Passports U.S. Passports Are Getting a Whole New Look