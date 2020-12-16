The Best Sit-Down Meals in San Sebastián
Collected by Marti Kilpatrick , AFAR Local Expert
Life can't be all tapas, all the time. It's a taller order to find the great sit-down restaurants in the pintxo paradise of San Sebastián, but here's an insider's guide.
nº 4, Fermin Calbeton Kalea, 20003 Donostia, Gipuzkoa, Spain
Zubieta Kalea, 56, 20007 Donostia, Gipuzkoa, Spain
Simple, skilled treatment of raw product is the hallmark of the cuisine at Narru. With a chef once named in the Wall Street Journal as a top young chef to watch in Europe, the food here is quite simply delicious. Stars are the tomato salad, the...
Fermin Calbeton Kalea, 20, 20003 Donostia, Gipuzkoa, Spain
It's well-known around town that Casa Urola uses some of the best raw materials: fish, vegetables, ham, you name it. In its quiet, elegant dining room, you will find quintessential Basque locals (and the occasional well-informed tourist). The...
Rodil Zeharkalea, 79, 20013 San Sebastián, Guipúzcoa, Spain
One of my favorite sit-down dining experiences in the city, Zelai Txiki has a couple things going for it. One is a gigantic terrace that overlooks the entire city. On a summer evening there are only a few places I would rather be. Call ahead to...
Euskal Herria Kalea, 3, 20003 Donostia, Gipuzkoa, Spain
Astelena 1997, not to be confused with the pintxo bar Astelena, fills an important niche in San Sebastián dining. While seasonal vegetables are at best supporting actors and at worse nonexistent in many local restaurants, at Astelena they take a...
San Bartolome Kalea, 35, 20007 Donostia, Gipuzkoa, Spain
La Madame is one of the most forward-facing dining spots in San Sebastián. It's one of the only place in the city where you can find well-executed fusion cuisine, with touches of American, Japanese, French and Basque cuisine and perhaps THE only...
Miguel Imaz Kalea, 1, 20002 Donostia, Gipuzkoa, Spain
Xarma restaurant lives and dies by their mission to take the best Basque produce and execute avant-garde techniques to create new, exciting plates. Chefs Aizpea and Xabi are regulars on the conference circuit and on lists of 'Best Young Basque...
20008, Gipuzkoa, Spain
Rekondo is a little hidden treasure of a restaurant, started by an aficionado of wine. A real aficionado. His varied collection means the restaurant has a wine list of hundreds of pages. These are wines critics dream about, at prices that are a...
