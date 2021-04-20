The Best Shopping in Sweden

Hamngatan 18-20, 111 47 Stockholm, Sweden

Stockholm’s NK department store is worth visiting just to wander around its great, imposing atrium. In the middle of the city, it boasts over a hundred separate departments, with everything from restaurants, bars, and cafes to florists, sports goods, and top luxury brands. You can shop tax-free here—they even have personal shoppers—as well as exchange currencies, and everyone speaks English (of course!).