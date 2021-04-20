The Best Shopping in Sweden
From hidden gems to full-scale department stores, Sweden’s cities and small towns offer a range of shopping experiences. Whether you’re looking for that perfect piece of modern design by a Swedish designer for your home or want to do some vintage shopping in Stockholm, the country’s best goods are straight ahead.
Humlegårdsgatan 1, 114 46 Stockholm, Sweden
Östermalms Saluhall is one of Stockholm‘s most famous markets. While the prices aren’t cheap, since 1888 the market has been where those looking for the very best fish, meat, and produce shop. For most travelers in Stockholm, it provides a good lunch option if you want a fish sandwich or snack in an atmospheric Victorian food hall. The Saluhall will be closing for renovation and moving to a temporary building across the street in January 2016, and is scheduled to return to its home in 2020 after it has been refurbished and upgraded, ready to serve discerning Stockholm residents for another 125 years.
Stortorget
December in Stockholm is a great time to explore various Christmas markets (Julmarknader) around town. At Stortorget in Gamla stan (Old town), you’ll find the city’s most popular Christmas market where you can pick up a variety of porcelain ornaments, festive decorations, and wooden gnomes as well as dig into gingerbread cookies (pepparkakor), mulled wine (glögg), candied almonds, jams, and deli meats.
Peter Myndes backe 8, 118 46 Stockholm, Sweden
Dating back to the late 1960s, this vintage shop is now a collection of three interlinked stores—a children’s store, a designer/vintage store, and the original general shop.
Upplandsgatan 46, 113 28 Stockholm, Sweden
If rare antiques, exclusive ceramics, unique interior décor, and unusual souvenirs for home shelf display are your thing, and you have hundreds (or thousands) of dollars to spend, Stockholm’s antique scene certainly won’t disappoint. You can pick up expensive porcelain and Art Nouveau ceramics from Bacchus Antik, where you’ll find traditionally designed wares from the early 1900s. The store carries a lot of high-priced art glass including tableware and lamps.
Stora Nygatan 36, 111 27 Stockholm, Sweden
Minimalist and simple yet functional and attractive, Swedish design is often heralded worldwide as always trendy under the “less is more” mantra. Established in 2007, HAPPYsthlm (sthlm = Stockholm) located in Gamla stan is a Swedish design company founded by designers Katarina Andersson, Kajsa Aronsson and Caroline Lindholm, and the store sells handmade fabrics, textiles, ceramics, and jewelry.
Hamngatan 18-20, 111 47 Stockholm, Sweden
Stockholm’s NK department store is worth visiting just to wander around its great, imposing atrium. In the middle of the city, it boasts over a hundred separate departments, with everything from restaurants, bars, and cafes to florists, sports goods, and top luxury brands. You can shop tax-free here—they even have personal shoppers—as well as exchange currencies, and everyone speaks English (of course!).
Sibyllegatan 6, 114 42 Stockholm, Sweden
If rare antiques, exclusive ceramics, unique interior décor, and unusual souvenirs for home shelf display are your thing, and you have hundreds (or thousands) of dollars to spend, Stockholm’s antique scene certainly won’t disappoint. Modernity serves up pricey handmade jewelry, textiles, art, ceramics, lighting, and glassware.
Krukmakargatan 14, 118 51 Stockholm, Sweden
For moderately priced rarities that won’t destroy your wallet, check out Wigerdals Värld, which carries a selection of glass and ceramics as well as furniture like antique sofas, easy lounging chairs, and coffee tables.
Sibyllegatan 7, 114 51 Stockholm, Sweden
Whether you want a new handbag or gloves, Palmgrens is the place for excellent leather goods. The store has been open since 1896, but they’ve changed with the times by adding items such as iPad cases and hot-pink make-up bags to their covetable inventory.