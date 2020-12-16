The Best Road Trip Stops in Wyoming
The West’s open spaces may be vast, but some of its richest treasures are concentrated in the northwest corner of Wyoming, home to Grand Teton and Yellowstone National Parks. Both are located within a day’s drive of Jackson, the gateway for this 340-mile road trip featuring ops to ogle toothy summits, bizarre hot springs, geysers (more than anyplace else on the planet), bison, grizzly bears, and wolves.
120 W Broadway, Jackson, WY 83001, USA
Jackson’s cool kids kick back at Hatch, a stylish newcomer to the cocktail scene (it opened in December 2014). Sure, it serves Tex-Mex tacos and snacks, even chicken in an unctuous pumpkin-seed mole. But you don’t come here for the food: The draw...
Alta, WY 83414, USA
The pointy Tetons offer plenty of eye candy, but when you pair them with kaleidoscopic wildflowers, the scenery rating soars off the charts. That’s what you’ll find in Death Canyon—which sounds menacing but actually serves up some of the park’s...
12170 Dornans Rd, Moose, WY 83012, USA
With views this splendid, you’d expect the food at Dornan’s to be underwhelming, since the panoramas alone might seem like plenty of value for your money. But, surprise! The sourdough pancakes are fluffy, the lunchtime buffalo burgers are...
Jenny Lake Road, Moose, WY 83012, USA
Handmade quilts top pine beds in the 37 cabins of this 1920 lodge in Grand Teton National Park. Horseback rides, cycling excursions, and epic views of the Teton Range are all part of the experience; lucky travelers might spot elk, bald eagles, and...
Wyoming, USA
The best way to access the most scenic hike in Grand Teton National Park is with a boat ride—which is plenty panoramic, too. Book a shuttle ($15 round trip) with Jenny Lake Boating, operating out of South Jenny Lake near the park Visitor Center,...
Wyoming, USA
Most anglers put the Snake on the bucket list, because fishing for native cutthroat trout is so exciting: Think big fish slamming flashy streamers and dry flies. But you can be a total greenhorn and still have a great time, because this is also...
Yellowstone National Park, WY 82190, USA
Here’s a little-known fact about Lone Star Geyser: Hiking isn’t the only way to reach it. Bikes are also permitted on the flat, 2.5-mile path (a former road now closed to auto traffic). So if you happen to have a bike strapped to your car, you can...
Yellowstone National Park, 3200 Old Faithful Inn Rd, Yellowstone National Park, WY 82190, USA
No one stays at Old Faithful Inn for the amenities: With no Wi-Fi, air conditioning, or TVs in the rooms—some don’t even have private bathrooms—all you can do is watch bison graze unperturbed by the busloads of tourists...
Yellowstone National Park, WY 82190, USA
Most Yellowstone springs are so hot or noxious that soaking in them could kill you, but the Boiling River is a delightful exception. This fiery hot spring enters the Gardiner River two miles north of Mammoth Hot Springs, where the cooler water...
After a $90 million expansion that unveiled five new lodges and raised the facility’s total number of rooms to 590, Canyon Lodge & Cabins, in Canyon Village near the Grand Canyon of the Yellowstone River, has more accommodations than any...
Yellowstone National Park, WY 82190, USA
Grizzly bears, wolves, pronghorn, elk, and bison all cluster in the Lamar Valley, making this one of the world’s great wildlife-watching regions. Dawn is the best time to spot wolves, which are nocturnal and generally feed in the mornings, so...
