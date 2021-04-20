Lake Geneva Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

For Bighorn Vistas Lake Geneva is one of the gems of the Cloud Peak Wilderness. The picturesque lake, nestled in between great rocky mountains and old pine forest, is roughly 3.5-miles from the Coffeen Park trailhead, which makes it a breeze to access for hikers of even moderate experience. The trail to Geneva skirts Edelman Creek and runs past beautiful Duncan Lake, a host of old mine camps, and finally runs through the Big Goose Creek at a crossing that is at once thrilling and quite safe.



Geneva is one of my favorite destinations in the Cloud Peak Wilderness because it serves so many purposes - I love to overnight near the shore when taking off on long backpacking adventures, I get a kick out of running the trail to the lake when I’m feeling spry, and I’ve found few places this picturesque during all my time in the mountains. The view from Geneva Pass (pictured here) is simply unparalleled.