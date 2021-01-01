The Best Places to Photograph Wildlife
Collected by Becca Blond , AFAR Local Expert
Taking photographs of wildlife is a huge passion project for many photographers. And who can blame them? Animals are great subjects. Whether it's polar bears in the arctic, gorillas in East Africa, or tigers in India, taking pictures of animals is always fun. Here are some of the best places around the world to take photos of wildlife.
Kasane, Botswana
There is a sliver of Africa where four countries almost converge: Zambia, Zimbabwe, Namibia and Botswana. The Chobe River is one of the many separation points between Botswana and Namibia and it’s also where I experienced one of my favorite...
Virunga Mountains, Rwanda
I was shaking with excitement and my stomach was in knots as I locked eyes with Agashya, the Silverback of Group 13. This was on the Rwandan side of the Virunga Mountains, where half of the remaining 700 mountain gorillas live. And for over an...
Bonesveien 319, 9360 Bardu, Norway
Fewer than 50 wolves and 100 brown bears live in Norway, mainly along the largely inaccessible Norway-Sweden border, so this is a rare opportunity to see the predators alongside deer, elk and reindeer. This Arctic wildlife park prides itself on...
andBeyond Phinda Private Game Reserve, 3936, South Africa
The landscape surrounding Phinda Private Game Reserve is totally different from what you’ll experience in Kruger, Madikwe, or the Kalahari. Here, moisture from the Indian Ocean breathes life into gently rolling hills; flat, grassy wetlands...
Unnamed Road, Ketchikan, AK 99901, USA
Bears are among the most iconic animals you’ll see while exploring Alaska’s wilderness. They are especially common during the salmon season, when they go fishing at rivers and creeks like Margaret Creek—about 20 minutes from Ketchikan by...
South Africa
A three-day safari in Kruger National Park is a must for anyone visiting South Africa. Entering the gates is like Jurassic Park and you feel transported back in time to the creation of Earth where the wild animals, especially the elephants, are...
Iringa, Tanzania
Founded by some of East Africa’s most exclusive mobile safari guides, Asilia manages a collection of understated, low-impact camps in rugged, game-rich locations with little tourism. The company’s Kwihala Camp sits on a hill near the bank of the...
Zimbabwe
Wilderness Safaris has reinvented the classic Zimbabwe safari in Hwange with the opening of the sleek, sophisticated Linkwasha, where herds of elephants, buffalo, and zebras often drink out of a pan just off the pool deck. The nine-suite camp,...
United States
Yellowstone National Park is no secret by any stretch of the imagination. Yellowstone is one of America's most popular tourist destinations, and with good reason; there few places in the country where you can rub shoulders with grizzlies, smack...
