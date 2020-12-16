The Best Places to Hear Live Music in Mexico City
Collected by Julie Schwietert Collazo , AFAR Local Expert
Expect to find jazz, rock, metal, Latino pop, salsa, and even classical. The live music scene in Mexico City goes way beyond mariachi—though you can certainly find that, too.
Calle de Motolinia 20, Centro Histórico, Centro, 06010 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
Mexico City's Centro Histórico has some fine bars, clubs, restaurants, and hotels where you can enjoy a copa or a cocktail, but if you're looking for a side of good jazz to go along with your drink, then, the place is Zinco. Housed inside the...
Eje Central Lázaro Cárdenas 43, Centro, Cuauhtémoc, 06000 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
They've been popularized and commercialized in movies and may even seem to be a cultural stereotype of sorts, but visit Mexico City's Plaza Garibaldi on any given evening and you'll soon see that the tradition of mariachis is alive and well and...
Miguel Hidalgo, Mexico City, CDMX, Mexico
Mexico City is often depicted—and not incorrectly—as a capital city teeming with buildings, people, and cars. It also, though, has a surprising number of green spaces and parks, the most expansive of which is Bosque de Chapultepec, right on the...
Paseo de la Reforma 50, Miguel Hidalgo, 11580 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
Initially constructed as a host venue for the 1954 Central American and Caribbean Games, the Auditorio Nacional has seen the top names in sports and the performing arts fill its halls in sixty years since it was inaugurated. The auditorium is an...
Av. Viaducto Rio de la Piedad S/N, Granjas México, 08400 Iztacalco, CDMX, Mexico
Foro Sol, like Auditorio Nacional, is a massive venue for big concerts, and if your favorite group hasn't played Auditorio Nacional, it's probably taken the stage at Foro Sol. Newer than Auditorio Nacional (it was built in 1993), Foro Sol is also...
