The Best Places to Go Stargazing in Kenya

If stargazing from an outdoor shower or luxurious rooftop bed is your idea of heaven, look no further. Kenya’s close proximity to the equator means that, if you stay up long enough, you’ll get to see both the northern and southern constellations in one night’s sky. Now that’s one for the bucket list! Here are the most romantic and downright mesmerizing places to spend the night in Kenya and enjoy the stars.

b29e64224b075d83c90b7d73213d76e9.jpg
The Star Beds at Loisaba Conservancy
Loisaba Star Beds
Laikipia County, Kenya
What if you could spend the night in the middle of hundreds of acres of wild scrubland—where large herds of elephant graze, gazelles bound, and elusive leopards patrol—with nothing between you and the canopy of stars but a thin black mosquito net? The Star Beds at Loisaba Conservancy in northern Kenya offer a quirky and spectacular place to wonder at the universe all night long. The camp’s comfortable beds are rolled out onto a private open deck in the evening, allowing guests to watch the darkness set in and the glittering wonder of the galaxy awaken overhead.
April 20, 2021 04:55 PM
 · 
Harriet Constable
d6d885b640f94f31512fc7ce439691f8.jpg
Ngare Ndare Forest
Live a childhood fantasy and spend the night in the treetops. Deep in the Ngare Ndare forest, just north of Mount Kenya, a tree platform and a suspended canopy walkway allow adventurous souls to camp out high among the branches. As darkness sets in, you can walk along the canopy until the trees give way to a million stars overhead. Standing there in midair with the giant Milky Way looming above is an experience that’s difficult to top. There are no facilities at the campsite, so you’ll want to bring all your food and water, as well as a flashlight or two to guide your nighttime walk. (Also note that a decent 4x4 is needed to reach the campsite once you leave the main road leading from Nairobi to Nanyuki.)
April 20, 2021 04:55 PM
 · 
Harriet Constable
e921d0d4b9beacbfdb33d61c780602a9.jpg
Saruni Samburu
Saruni Samburu
Kalama Community Conservancy, Kenya
Architects clearly had fun designing Saruni Samburu, an eco-lodge tucked away in the private Kalama Conservancy in central Kenya. Set on a giant outcropping of volcanic rock, stone serves as furniture and structure in the six spacious villas—jutting out of walls, punctuating the outdoor decking, and transformed into shower stalls with some clever pipework. Creative decor aside, the family-friendly resort enjoys spectacular views over billowing golden rangelands, a scene best appreciated from one of the two infinity pools on site, or with a gin and tonic in hand from the decked patio area. Just be sure to call it an early night: Guests are assigned their own jeeps and guides for daily safari excursions to spot elephants, giraffes, and endangered Grevy’s zebras.
April 20, 2021 04:55 PM
 · 
Harriet Constable
2fdc623d71ffb9b70dc75dc0cd0e3b87.jpg
Ol Dunyo Lodge
Chyulu Hills, Kenya
Nestled in a stunning but lesser-visited part of Kenya known as the Chuylu Hills is Ol Dunyo, a luxurious lodge with a big focus on sustainable tourism. Here, eight of the ten private cottages have their own swimming pool, and all enjoy roof terraces where intimate and romantic Star Beds can be set up for a night spent sleeping in style under a canopy of endless stars.
November 30, 2018 08:24 AM
 · 
Harriet Constable
1cfa3bc89debdf618b900f31bd696fdc.jpg
Olepangi Farm
Timau, Kenya
Accomplished horse-riders who also have a love for the universe, this is the activity for you. Olepangi Farm, a beautiful lodge and horse ranch in central-northern Kenya, offer 5 day horse riding safari’s through the beautiful, wild landscape of the Lolldaigas. From horse-back you’ll be able to get up close to wildlife in the daylight - from herds of elephant to towering giraffes - and by night you’ll be situated in the best place in Kenya to see the stars: right on the equator with both the southern and northern hemisphere in one night’s sky.
December 01, 2018 08:39 AM
 · 
Harriet Constable
91c93ba627f180bfc6ec9f5e9a11f494.jpg
Central Island, Lake Turkana
Central Island National Park
Kenya
Central Island National Park is set in northern Kenya in the middle of Lake Turkana - a jade-blue inland sea that is filled with crocodiles. The park itself is made up of three active volcanoes that puff and smoke their way from day to day. Here, on the rim of one of the craters, is a campsite where visitors can see the stars glittering over the black lava beach, while the volcanoes steam away in the background.
November 10, 2018 08:18 AM
 · 
Harriet Constable
More From AFAR
Now’s the Time for an Awe-Inspiring Tour in the Great Outdoors
Outdoor Adventure
5 Reasons to Take an Awe-Inspiring Tour in the Great Outdoors
ustoa_3
Tips + News
How to Use Travel to Help Save the World
IMAGE_HERO_OUTDOOR_ARUBA
Journeys: Caribbean + Atlantic
Have it All in the Aruban Outdoors
Danube_Heroimage
Journeys: Cruise
A Dream Danube Cruise Filled with Nature and Culture
BoraBora_Hero_Image
Journeys: Resorts
Dreamy Sunsets and Delights in Bora Bora
WFF_Cottage_0950.png
Hotels
The 8 Best New Hotels in the Catskills and Hudson Valley to Open in 2022