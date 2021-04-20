Saruni Samburu
Kalama Community Conservancy, Kenya
Saruni SamburuArchitects clearly had fun designing Saruni Samburu, an eco-lodge tucked away in the private Kalama Conservancy in central Kenya. Set on a giant outcropping of volcanic rock, stone serves as furniture and structure in the six spacious villas—jutting out of walls, punctuating the outdoor decking, and transformed into shower stalls with some clever pipework. Creative decor aside, the family-friendly resort enjoys spectacular views over billowing golden rangelands, a scene best appreciated from one of the two infinity pools on site, or with a gin and tonic in hand from the decked patio area. Just be sure to call it an early night: Guests are assigned their own jeeps and guides for daily safari excursions to spot elephants, giraffes, and endangered Grevy's zebras.
Saruni Samburu
Positioned at the top of a giant rock in the Samburu National Reserve is Saruni Samburu, a luxurious lodge that is spectacularly designed not only to take in the panoramic vistas below, but also to enjoy the night’s sky above. Each villa includes its own expansive decking and outdoor bathroom, so for a particularly outstanding shower, wait until night-time, head out onto the deck and turn on the tap to a gazillion blazing stars overhead.