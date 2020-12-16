The Best of Summer in Shanghai
Collected by Christy Campbell , AFAR Local Expert
A bit of nature (beaches, parks, and day trips!), and a little bit of culture... If you're planning a trip to Shanghai in the summer, you won't want to miss these highlights.
Save Place
1388 Lujiazui Ring Rd, Lu Jia Zui, Pudong Xinqu, Shanghai Shi, China, 200031
The Shanghai Ocean Aquarium is a window into underwater environments around the world. Unlike other aquariums, their glass-topped tunnel takes you underwater and into the exhibit so you can walk along surrounded by fish, sharks and other marine...
Save Place
Century Park, Pudong, Shanghai, China, 201203
Covering 140 hectares (about one-half square mile), this is no small green space. Pack a picnic, grab a kite, and head over to Century Park for some space to run around, or simply to chill out and watch life go by. Open daily from 7am-6pm. 10 RMB...
Save Place
2588 Shentai Rd, Qingpu Qu, Shanghai Shi, China, 201714
For a surreal China experience, head out to Sun Island resorts just outside of the city. A pristine 18 hole course awaits you on this river island. And if you have kids, they'll love the water park here. You might want to pack a bag to spend the...
Save Place
Chongming Island, Chongming, China
A two-hour trek from downtown will bring you to China's third-largest island, Chongming. Considered a "national geological park," the island is a known nature escape for city residents. While you're there, check out the Chongming Museum, stroll...
Save Place
1-3 Maojiayuan Rd, Huangpu Qu, Shanghai Shi, China, 200010
Right around the corner from the Waterhouse Hotel and the Cool Docks, you'll find Sunny Beach, a slice of sand bordering the river. With only a couple dozen chairs available, you might want to get here early to grab your space. While there isn't...
Save Place
Zhujiajiaozhen, Qingpu, Shanghai, China
While a lot of people make the trek out to Shanghai's famous watertown during the day, here's a good reason to go in the evening: outdoor Peking Opera. The Zhujiajiao Peking Opera association really comes to life in the summer with performances...
Save Place
997 Longwu Rd, Xuhui Qu, Shanghai Shi, China
With over 50,000 plants and more than 100 different species, the Shanghai Botanical Garden is a true oasis in a busy city. If you're craving the flora and fauna that you can't get in a concrete jungle, slip in here for a few hours of green, plus...
Save Place
Every June since 1993, Shanghai has held an International Film Festival. One of the largest in East Asia, it's a great event for movie lovers.
Popular Stories
- 1 Natural Wonders How to Watch the Geminid Meteor Shower This December
- 2 Tips + News Can Americans Visit Mexico Right Now?
- 3 Tips + News California’s New Lockdown: What Travelers Need to Know
- 4 Tips + News Hawaii’s New Remote Work Program Includes Free Flights
- 5 Holiday Travel Spend the Night at New York’s FAO Schwarz Toy Store for Just $25