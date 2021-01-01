The Best of Charlottesville, Virginia

In Charlottesville, the influence of Thomas Jefferson looms large. The University of Virginia, which he founded, and Monticello, the fascinating house he built and rebuilt over many years, are the city's two must-see sites. It's a sophisticated, intellectual city that appreciates the best of everything—food, music, art, design, and sport—and revels in its beautiful setting. The gorgeous surrounding countryside offers scenic drives and destination restaurants, wineries, farms, and inns.