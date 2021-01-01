Where are you going?
The Best of Charlottesville, Virginia

Collected by Will Jackson , AFAR Local Expert
In Charlottesville, the influence of Thomas Jefferson looms large. The University of Virginia, which he founded, and Monticello, the fascinating house he built and rebuilt over many years, are the city's two must-see sites. It's a sophisticated, intellectual city that appreciates the best of everything—food, music, art, design, and sport—and revels in its beautiful setting. The gorgeous surrounding countryside offers scenic drives and destination restaurants, wineries, farms, and inns.
University of Virginia

Charlottesville, VA, USA
Founded in 1819, UVA is one of America’s great universities and a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Thomas Jefferson’s Academical Village is the heart of campus. The expansive Lawn is anchored by the grand Rotunda—the original library—and flanked by...
Monticello

Charlottesville, VA, VA, USA
A work in progress throughout his adult life, Monticello truly reflects Thomas Jefferson’s many passions: architecture, philosophy, science, music, literature, art, and food. Check out the excellent visitors' center first and take a shuttle...
The Corner

Charlottesville, VA, USA
Stretching for seven blocks along University Avenue and West Main Street, The Corner is home to Mincer's, selling UVA sportswear and accessories, Paul Victorius, selling historic prints, and dozens of restaurants and nightspots including Bodo's...
Carter Mountain Orchard

1435 Carters Mountain Trail, Charlottesville, VA 22902, USA
Head five miles out of town for great scenery and a fun family outing. Pick your own seasonal fruits and vegetables (or buy them at the farm stand) and enjoy casual farm-to-table dining, Prince Michel, wines and Bold Rock hard cider—all with an...
C&O Restaurant

515 Water St E, Charlottesville, VA 22902, USA
The C&O has been a mainstay of Charlottesville fine dining for decades. The vegetable soup and Steak Chinoise are justifiably beloved, but you really can’t go wrong with anything on the French- and Southern-influenced menu. The historic building...
Graduate Charlottesville

1309 W Main St, Charlottesville, VA 22903, USA
A hotel that describes its location in a university town as “across the street from everything you remember” is catering to a certain crowd, but you don’t need to be a student or alumnus to appreciate the Graduate’s...
Boar's Head Resort

200 Ednam Dr, Charlottesville, VA 22903, USA
A bucolic resort in the Virginia Piedmont, the Boar’s Head Resort is as deeply rooted in Virginia as its owner and neighbor, the University of Virginia. The land has hosted travelers since 1759, with the original Birdwood mansion dating to 1830. A...
