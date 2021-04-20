Monticello

Jefferson's Home

Hidden in the hills southeast of Charlottesville, Virginia, one can visit the home of the man who helped establish a new nation, agreed to a land purchase which nearly stretched from sea to shining sea, and founded a university which lives on to this day. Though street signs are well posted, arriving at Thomas Jefferson's estate can be tricky if you don't use GPS. Parking is free, but adult admission to this UNESCO World Heritage Site is now above $20. A shuttle transports visitors to the home, followed by a one-hour guided tour. Photographs inside the home are not permitted, but the guides make up for it with a pleasant tour. In addition to the main house are the gardens, exhibit rooms, gift shop, and the family cemetery where Jefferson is interred.