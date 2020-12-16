The Best Hotels in Monaco

Monaco has more to offer than casinos, yachts, and fancy race cars. The Monte Carlo Beach Hotel reminds guests of the city's glitterati glory days. The casino may steal the spotlight at Le Fairmont Monte-Carlo, but the Nobu restaurant and stellar spa deserve equal attention. Grand Prix fans will want to book a room at Port Palace for its terrific race views, not to mention harbor location. Housed in a 1900s Italianate-style palace, Hotel Métropole Monte-Carlo delivers over the top glamour.