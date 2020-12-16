Where are you going?
The Best Hotels in Monaco

Collected by Afar Magazine
Monaco has more to offer than casinos, yachts, and fancy race cars. The Monte Carlo Beach Hotel reminds guests of the city's glitterati glory days. The casino may steal the spotlight at Le Fairmont Monte-Carlo, but the Nobu restaurant and stellar spa deserve equal attention. Grand Prix fans will want to book a room at Port Palace for its terrific race views, not to mention harbor location. Housed in a 1900s Italianate-style palace, Hotel Métropole Monte-Carlo delivers over the top glamour.
Monte-Carlo Beach

Avenue Princesse Grâce, 98000 Monaco
A landmark since the 1920s, this glamorous resort at Monaco’s easternmost border with Francestill evokes the glory days of Monte Carlo, when high-society scenesters were frequent guests. The rooms, airy and bright after a makeover by designer...
Hotel Hermitage

Square Beaumarchais, 98000 Monaco
Set back in a leafy area behind Casino Square and facing the sea, the sprawling, elegant Hotel Hermitage is a slightly less ornate alternative to the glittery fussiness of Hôtel de Paris, though it's equally steeped in neoclassic grandeur. Many of...
Monte Carlo Bay Hotel & Resort

40 Av. Princesse Grace, 98000 Monaco
This modern 11-story hotel, built on the end of the beachside Larvotto strip, is a chic but unpretentious family-friendly resort that attracts travelers for its prime location and the amicable Mediterranean-style village atmosphere. Guests come...
Hotel Métropole Monte-Carlo

4 Avenue de la Madone, 98000 Monaco
Set back behind the gardens of the humming Casino Square, this 1900s Italianate-style palace is one of the few luxury hotels in Monte Carlo that is independent from the Grimaldi-owned SBM properties. It offers an attractive mix of style, superb...
Hôtel de Paris

Ideally located on Casino Square, this rococo-style landmark dates back to 1864 and is renowned for its extravagance. Multimillion-dollar renovations began in 2014, but the hotel is still open with a reduced number of rooms, and renovations are...
Fairmont Monte Carlo

12 Avenue des Spélugues, 98000 Monaco
Perched above the seafront on a steep, curved road, the Fairmont Monte Carlo is not necessarily the most luxurious or stylish place in the principality, but it’s a solid four-star choice, particularly for groups, conventions, and business...
Port Palace

7 Avenue J.F. Kennedy, 98000 Monaco
This contemporary, harborside luxury boutique hotel is known for its plunging view of the moored megayachts and a terrific view of the Monaco Grand Prix. Compared with the Old World architecture of neighbors, the look is pure minimalism and...
