Monte-Carlo Beach

The stay begins with a quirky twist as you leave Monaco and return to France to stay in this swanky, 1930's masterpiece, recently revamped by India Mahdavi. It would seem the Principality of Monaco has acquired this gorgeous little bit of beach from Roquebrune-Cap-Martin. From Elsa, the world's first 100% organic restaurant to earn a Michelin star, to the peaceful night's sleep listening to waves lap in the bay, everything about our visit was perfect. We loved being away from the action, but close enough to visit when we were ready for a night out on the town, which was rare, as we had a hard time pulling ourselves away from the sea water pool and the Mediterranean tickling our toes. Photo : Sylvia Sabes