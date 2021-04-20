Monte-Carlo Beach
Monte Carlo Beach HotelA landmark since the 1920s, this glamorous resort at Monaco’s easternmost border with France still evokes the glory days of Monte Carlo, when high-society scenesters were frequent guests. The rooms, airy and bright after a makeover by designer India Mahdavi, have an elevated Deco-meets-nautical vibe with porthole windows, Mediterranean stripes—in turquoise, white, brick red, and beige—tailored furnishings, and artsy line drawings on the walls that recall Matisse and Cocteau. The superb, all-organic restaurant Elsa (named after Elsa Maxwell, the American columnist and hostess who was instrumental in attracting the beau monde to the hotel) is another throwback, while the Olympic-size heated seawater pool—open to guests and Beach Club members who swan around on weekends with their children in tow—remains a draw now as it was then.
The stay begins with a quirky twist as you leave Monaco and return to France to stay in this swanky, 1930's masterpiece, recently revamped by India Mahdavi. It would seem the Principality of Monaco has acquired this gorgeous little bit of beach from Roquebrune-Cap-Martin. From Elsa, the world's first 100% organic restaurant to earn a Michelin star, to the peaceful night's sleep listening to waves lap in the bay, everything about our visit was perfect. We loved being away from the action, but close enough to visit when we were ready for a night out on the town, which was rare, as we had a hard time pulling ourselves away from the sea water pool and the Mediterranean tickling our toes. Photo : Sylvia Sabes