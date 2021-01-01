The Best Hotels in Alaska
You’ll be considering hibernation yourself when you see Alaska’s rustic lodgings. Gasp-worthy views of inlets, mountains, and glaciers are de rigueur, as are sightings of grizzly bears, bald eagles, and sea otters. Just remember to go outside—Denali National Park awaits.
Situated just 40 miles from downtown Anchorage and the Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport, this year-round resort feels worlds away, set deep in a glacier-carved valley off scenic Seward Highway. With 304 rooms and a dizzying number...
Owned and operated by the same family and situated about a mile apart from each other, Camp Denali and North Face Lodge are more than deserving of bragging rights: They’re part of less than a handful of accommodations inside Denali...
Each year, six million–acre Denali National Park and Preserve gets roughly 400,000 visitors, who come in hopes of spotting the park’s own version of the Big Five (grizzly bears, moose, caribou, wolves, and flocks of Dall sheep)...
In 1964, a 9.2-magnitude earthquake—the second most powerful ever recorded—ripped through the south coast of Alaska, devastating much of downtown Anchorage. After surveying the damage, real-estate developer Walter J. Hickel, who would...
Without any roads for at least 100 miles in any direction, Iniakuk Lake Wilderness Lodge is so remote that getting to Fairbanks is only the start of it. Reaching the fly-in-only property, which has three bedrooms and one suite, involves two more...
Far from Juneau’s cruise crowd, this secluded oasis is popular with honeymooners—and the appeal is clear. Situated inside Tongass National Forest, its 10 rooms and suites come furnished with cozy fireplaces, while two offer a private...
Just a 45-minute floatplane ride from Anchorage along the banks of the Talachulitna River and Judd Lake, this multistructure resort combines a six-room flagship lodge, which was renovated in 2017, with a lakeside bar and dining room (and...
Outdoor and culinary adventurers alike are drawn to this 11-acre property situated at the entrance of a stunning seven-mile fjord in Kachemak Bay. Guests can kayak through hidden coves to glimpse otters and porpoises, hike past alpine meadows, or...
Guests at Ultima Thule can rest assured they’re in good hands: The lodge is run by the intrepid Claus family, particularly Paul Claus, the legendary bush pilot and adventurer who is known as much for his skilled glacier landings as his...
Generations of anglers have seen their dreams come true at this former salmon cannery turned sport-fishing resort, where one lucky guest reported reeling in a nearly 50-pound Chinook, or king salmon, within his first hour of being on the water....
Dreaming of chasing fresh, untrammeled powder? Then Tsaina Lodge, widely regarded as the birthplace of the Alaskan freeskiing scene, is for you. Its location on Thompson Pass, a gap in the Chugach Mountains known for its record-setting snowfalls...
