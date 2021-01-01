Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

The Best Coffee in Portland

Collected by AFAR Editors , AFAR Staff
Whether you're searching for a caffeine boost to kick off a day in Portland or you're on the hunt for a perfect place to perch for some people watching, the city's cafe scene offers plenty of options. From drip coffee to espresso drinks at third wave coffee roasters to donut spots and bakeries that also serve up good java, your time in Portland is about to get turbocharged. Don't forget to pick up some to-go beans from local coffee roasters. You'll want to brew up some of Portland's coffee scene long after your visit.
Save Place

Coava Coffee Roasters

1300 Southeast Grand Avenue (a), Portland, OR 97214, USA
One of the many excellent coffee roasters in Portland, Coava occupies an industrial-chic space in the Central Eastside that’s more than a spot to duck in for an espresso. The airy 13,000-square-foot operation includes training facilities, an...
More Details >
Save Place

Courier Coffee

923 SW Oak St, Portland, OR 97205, USA
Right around the corner from Powell's Bookstore and Sizzle Pie, the vibe here is fantastic. The walls are kind of spartan, there’s a record player in the corner, and you can roam on free Internet to your heart’s content. These guys definitely know...
More Details >
Save Place

Blue Star Donuts

1155 SW Morrison St #102, Portland, OR 97205, USA
Doughnuts are to Portland what coffee is to David Lynch, both essential fuel and calling card. While there are many pretenders to the title of the city’s best doughnuts—Voodoo Doughnuts certainly sells the most Instagrammable food products—Blue...
More Details >
Save Place

St Honore Bakery

2335 NW Thurman St, Portland, OR 97210, USA
Finding fine French bakery goods beyond the borders of France would seem unlikely in this NW corner of the United States. St. Honoré has transformed a little shop in NW Portland into a cultural escapade you'd normally have to get on a plane to...
More Details >
Save Place

Ristretto Roasters

3808 N Williams Ave, Portland, OR 97227, USA
This is a fantastic coffee shop with outstanding chai lattes and sprawling outdoor patio space (decorated in welcoming shiny silver and bursts of orange). On the inside, there is a very comfortable grey couch where you can use Wi-Fi to your heart’...
More Details >
Save Place

Public Domain

603 SW Broadway, Portland, OR 97205, USA
While in Portland I encourage you to make a point to try out a few of the local coffee shops. One shop of note was Public Domain. They roast what they brew, in town. It only took one sip and it to became crystal clear that crafters knew what they...
More Details >
Save Place

Barista

539 NW 13th Ave, Portland, OR 97209, USA
“Barista in Portland, Oregon, was one of the first shops in the country where you could taste coffee from a variety of roasters," says Jesse Kahn, of New York's Counter Culture Coffee. "Billy Wilson has created a culture of excellence in all of...
More Details >

Popular Stories

  1. 1 National Parks 9 Underrated National Parks You Should Visit in 2021
  2. 2 Hiking + Cycling Inside the Thrilling, Slightly Terrifying World of Austrian Hut-to-Hut Hiking
  3. 3 Tips + News When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?
  4. 4 Tips + News Greece Will Reopen Earlier Than Expected to Vaccinated Travelers
  5. 5 Food + Drink A Singapore-Style Hawker Center Is Coming to Las Vegas This Summer

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30