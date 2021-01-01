The Best Coffee in Portland

Whether you're searching for a caffeine boost to kick off a day in Portland or you're on the hunt for a perfect place to perch for some people watching, the city's cafe scene offers plenty of options. From drip coffee to espresso drinks at third wave coffee roasters to donut spots and bakeries that also serve up good java, your time in Portland is about to get turbocharged. Don't forget to pick up some to-go beans from local coffee roasters. You'll want to brew up some of Portland's coffee scene long after your visit.