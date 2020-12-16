The Best Beer Halls in Munich
Collected by Laurel Robbins , AFAR Local Expert
You definitely won't go thirsty in Munich, with too many beer halls to count! Try a Helles—a pale, malty lager, the most popular style of beer in Munich—or the more robust Dunkles, in the traditional style.
Each fall, crowds of partygoers at Munich’s Oktoberfest lift steins of golden beer skyward and bellow “Prosit!” The German holiday began more than 200 years ago at the marriage celebration of Bavarian Crown Prince Louis and Princess Therese. Many...
Germans, especially Bavarians (who are or are not Germans, depending on whom you talk to) love eating their meat and potatoes. While there, I went for a giant joint of pork with kartoffel (potato) salad. Nobody does fresh potato salad better....
Andechs Monastery is Bavaria's oldest pilgrimage Church, attracting over 30,000 pilgrims each year. Fortunately, you don't have to be a pilgrim to reach it. You can just hop on a train from Munich. Then either take a bus, or a walk up the hill for...
Located directly across from the opera house, Spatenhaus an der Oper has two options for guests. The first floor has a homey feel with recipes prepared from old Bavarian cook books honouring tradition. The real highlight though is the second...
Ayingers Inn is a bustling tavern in a historic location. Be sure to try the "Weißwurst" (white sausage) served naturally with, what else, Ayinger draft beer. The Ayinger Brewery is family owned and is located approximately 25 minutes south of ...
Paulaner Knockerberg is a local favorite. Guests can sip beer and nosh on Bavarian food in one of the comfortable dining rooms, make themselves cozy around the fireplace, or settle down in the basement. Paulaner Knockerberg is also known for its...
Established in 1328, Augustiner Bräu is Munich's oldest independent brewery. It produces Munich's most popular brands of beer including eight different brews from Weiss bier (white beer) to Dunkel (dark) and everything in between. Augustiner Bräu...
Cozy traditional-style pub? Elegant dining? A rooftop terrace overlooking the beer garden? Löwenbräu (lion's brew) has them all. Try a Russ (50% white beer) or a Radler (50% beer) and 50% lemonade on a hot summer day—how refreshing!
Hacker-Pschorr brings a part of Bavarian brewing history back to life by utilizing two copper brewing kettles which are over 70 years old but have been restored. This combined with selected ingredients and compliance with the Bavarian Purity Law...
