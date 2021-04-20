HomeTravel GuidesCaribbeanSt. Vincent and the Grenadines

The Best Beaches in St. Vincent and the Grenadines

St. Vincent is home to several volcanic beaches, with dark, sometimes black, sand that’s especially striking against the pounding Atlantic surf on the island’s east coast. The Grenadines, on the other hand, have soft, white-sand beaches, surrounded by aquamarine, turquoise, and deep-blue waters.

Chatham Bay Beach
On the leeward side of Union Island, remote Chatham Bay Beach—one of a dozen on the island—is a favorite anchorage for boaters, a peaceful spot for sunbathers, and a great location for snorkelers. If you’re coming by land, there’s a trail that leads right down to the beach. There’s also a bar and a couple nearby restaurants should you get hungry from all that relaxing.
Friendship Beach
A mile-long strip of soft white sand frames Friendship Bay on Bequia’s southern coast. The water here is consistently calm, making it perfect for swimming and snorkeling. You’ll likely have much of the beach to yourself—except for, perhaps, the area in front of the Bequia Beach Hotel, which welcomes non-guests to its lively beach bar.
Macaroni Beach
Mustique has nine magnificent beaches, but Macaroni Beach—an isolated strip on the eastern side of the island—is touted as one of the best in the world. Access is limited to on-island residents and guests, however, as Mustique is virtually private. If you can get here, look forward to a blissfully quiet stretch of sparkling white sand, bordered by lush greenery and bright-blue water.
Mahaut Bay Beach
While all of the beaches in St. Vincent and the Grenadines are technically public, some of the best ones are accessible only by sea. If you’re lucky enough to be cruising around the Grenadines, be sure to stop for a swim at the beautiful, remote Mahaut Bay Beach on the northern tip of Canouan. You won’t find any restrooms or facilities here but you’ll likely have the beach all to yourself.
Princess Margaret Beach
Belmont Road
Within shouting distance of Port Elizabeth on Bequia, Princess Margaret Beach features a broad strip of white sand framed by palm trees and seagrape plants. Get here by water taxi, car, or a fairly rough cliffside nature trail, then head to Jack’s Beach Bar for lunch, happy hour, or both.
Rawacou Recreation Park
At Rawacou Recreation Park, near the airport in Argyle, a breakwater creates a safe place to swim. On either side of the park, you can see the Atlantic surf crashing onto the black-sand beaches typical of St. Vincent. You’ll also find picnic tables for lunching and broad lawns, where kids can run and play.
Salt Whistle Bay Beach
If you were to picture the perfect Caribbean beach, it would probably look something like Salt Whistle Bay on Mayreau. Here, clear, turquoise waters lap at 2.5 miles of sparkling white sand, while palm trees, seagrape plants, and flowering bushes provide shady spots for lounging. At one end, you can walk the few yards of land that separate the Caribbean and Atlantic sides of the island. The only catch is that you’ll need a boat to reach the beach, so rent your own or book a day sail to Mayreau.
Tobago Cays Marine Park
Known as the “Jewel in the Crown” of the Southern Grenadines, Tobago Cays Marine Park comprises five picture-perfect, uninhabited islands surrounded by a clear lagoon. Here, you’ll find sea turtle nesting sites and feeding areas, small systems of mangroves, and the most well-developed coral reef complexes in St. Vincent. Swim with the resident turtles, snorkel around the almost 2.5-mile-long Horseshoe Reef, or simply relax on a magnificent white-sand beach—each island has at least one.
Young Island Beach
Just a five-minute boat ride from St. Vincent, Young Island is both a private resort and the first in the Grenadine islands chain. Here, you’ll find a small, white-sand beach facing the channel that separates the island from the mainland. It’s technically for hotel guests only, but go for lunch at the very good beachside restaurant and bring your bathing suit—the resort won’t mind if you take a quick dip after your meal.
