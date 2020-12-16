Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

The Best Bars in Vancouver

Collected by AFAR Editors , AFAR Staff
Vancouver's cocktail bar scene is top notch, featuring award-winning bartenders, excellent hospitality, and some truly innovative cocktail lists. If you want to go really local, ask your bartender to use a BC-made spirit in your drink. The area's microdistilleries are producing some of the world's best liquors. Of course, the wine and craft beer scene offers plenty of delights too. Oh, there are plenty of happy hour spots worth popping into too if you've got food and drink on your mind. Stay an extra week. You're going to need the time.
Save Place

Prohibition

801 W Georgia St, Vancouver, BC V6C 1P7, Canada
On the Howe St side of the Rosewood Hotel Georgia, look for the red velvet rope and head downstairs to this gloriously grown-up cocktail bar with live music and some of the most creative cocktails in town. Take, for instance, the Inception...
More Details >
Save Place

Pidgin Restaurant

350 Carrall St, Vancouver, BC V6B 2J3, Canada
Pidgin may be known for their deceptively simple East-meets-West Asian-inspired menu with a decidedly French edge, but their cocktails are all kinds of fantastic too, and in a casual but cool spot like this, it’s most fun to combine the two. Try...
More Details >
Save Place

Hellogoodbye Bar

1120 Hamilton St, Vancouver, BC V6B 2S2, Canada
New to Yaletown, I adore this hidden speakeasy of a bar that has no sign and is tucked away down two flights of stairs on Hamilton Street in the corridor next to the barbers. Once you’ve managed to track it down, you’re in for a treat, there’s an...
More Details >
Save Place

The Diamond

6 Powell St, Vancouver, BC V6A 1E9, Canada
A clandestine spot to imbibe in Gastown, the Diamond is the speakeasy when you're in Vancouver. Bar none, one of the best bars I have been to on recommendation from Nathan at Judas Goat. They will make you anything here, like a tasty pisco sour....
More Details >
Save Place

L'Abattoir

217 Carrall St, Vancouver, BC V6B 2J2, Canada
You’ll find people queuing outside the doors in Gastown throughout the week to take advantage of L'Abattoir's excellent bar-only Happy Hour from 5.30-6.30pm which offers half-priced appetizers from their award-winning menu, daily red and white...
More Details >
Save Place

Hawksworth Bar

801 W Georgia St, Vancouver, BC V6C 1P7, Canada
Possibly one of the finest cocktail bars in North America, everything about the Hawksworth Bar experience dazzles: from the Damien Hirst artwork on the walls to the soft cream leather couches, and the exceptional hospitality and wonderful quality...
More Details >
Save Place

Uva Wine & Cocktail Bar

900 Seymour St, Vancouver, BC V6B 3L9, Canada
There are plenty of things to love about Uva, but one of my favourite things is its daily happy hour which lasts from 2-6pm, offering buck a shuck oysters, delicious bruschetta (my favourites are the ricotta, and the devilled egg), and excellent...
More Details >
Save Place

CinCin Ristorante + Bar

1154 Robson St, Vancouver, BC V6E 1B2, Canada
There’s no better place than Vancouver to try a Vancouver cocktail, it’s the perfect pre-dinner sharpener, although it works rather well as an after-dinner treat too. It’s said to have been created at the Sylvia Hotel down on English Bay in the...
More Details >
Save Place

Fuggles & Warlock Craftworks

11220 Horseshoe Way, Richmond, BC V7A 4V5, Canada
Geek-chic abounds at this Richmond brewery, which vows to “keep beer weird.” Swing by the Ironwood taproom—just 1.25 miles northwest of the BC Ferries terminal—for a retro video game battle, sweetened by a Last...
More Details >
Save Place

Settlement Building

55 Dunlevy Ave, Vancouver, BC V6A 3A3, Canada
At the historic Settlement Building, three fun-and-funky businesses shelter under one Railtown roof. Quench your thirst with a pint crafted on-site by Postmark Brewing, or one of the 36 vintages on tap at the Vancouver Urban Winery, which makes...
More Details >
Save Place

Irish Heather Gastropub

210 Carrall St, Vancouver, BC V6B 2J1, Canada
The owners of this classic Gastown bar are not only Irish but also work on-site, making the Heather a soulful antidote to all the faux-Gaelic watering holes out there. The old country agrees: The 2017 Irish Whiskey Awards named it the Best Irish...
More Details >

Popular Stories

  1. 1 Natural Wonders How to Watch the Geminid Meteor Shower This December
  2. 2 Tips + News Can Americans Visit Mexico Right Now?
  3. 3 Tips + News California’s New Lockdown: What Travelers Need to Know
  4. 4 Tips + News Hawaii’s New Remote Work Program Includes Free Flights
  5. 5 Holiday Travel Spend the Night at New York’s FAO Schwarz Toy Store for Just $25

More From AFAR

AFAR’s Gift Guide for Shopping Small Businesses
AFAR’s Gift Guide for Shopping Small Businesses
Subscription Boxes and Membership Gifts That Are Perfect for Travelers
Subscription Boxes and Membership Gifts That Are Perfect for Travelers
14 Travel Gifts That Made Oprah’s Favorite Things in 2020
14 Travel Gifts That Made Oprah’s Favorite Things in 2020
The Best Compression Socks You Should Never Travel Without
The Best Compression Socks You Should Never Travel Without