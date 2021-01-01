The Best Bars in Puerto Rico
The fresh tropical fruit and smooth rums provide some excellent raw materials for drinking in the Caribbean, and the bars and cafés of Puerto Rico take full and delicious advantage of the island's natural resources.
Black Eagle Marina, Rincon, Rincón 00677, Puerto Rico
Enjoy a delicious drink at my favorite place in Rincon—La Copa Llena at the Black Eagle. The best food in town, its menu of always-changing gourmet dishes accompanies the best sunsets. I come here once every couple of weeks, and I've always been...
Km. 32.0, PR-110, Maleza Alta, Aguadilla 00603, Puerto Rico
Tuluum was on my list of places to try when I first moved to Puerto Rico. Mexican food happens to be my favorite, and I have made it my mission to try any Mexican place on the island. I was completely satisfied with this place for their Tex-Mex...
148 Calle San Sebastián, San Juan, 00901, Puerto Rico
Feel instantly cool when you slip through the unmarked wooden doors and enter La Factoria. Garden lights hang from the graffiti-covered walls (designed to look artsy-shabby with a stylish restraint), seductive music plays, and the liquor bottles...
72 Caleta de San Juan, San Juan, 00901, Puerto Rico
Puerto Ricans dance to lively rhythms like bomba, merengue, and salsa—whether at home, at a festival, or on the streets—and they’ll be ecstatic to teach you how. To honor Puerto Rico’s Spanish heritage, Rosa de Triana...
Edmundo B Fernández Inc, PR-5, Bayamón, 00961, Puerto Rico
Much of what made Barrilito special back when it got its start in 1804 still applies today. The rum is still produced at the Santa Ana Plantation in Bayamon, in the same buildings, using the same tried-and-tested techniques right down to the...
312 Calle San Francisco, San Juan, 00901, Puerto Rico
San Juan may seem small for a capital city, but there’s no need to worry if you’re a night owl, thanks to the abundant nightlife options. Many hotels have live music and dancing, and the capital has plenty of clubs. Not sure where to...
PR-4413, Rincón 00602, Puerto Rico
El Bohio is without a doubt one of the best places to mingle with all sorts of folks. This is the local spot. Popular with surfers in the afternoon, and travelers in the evening - this bar knows how to keep a good time rolling. Malorie, the owner,...
396 Ave Noel Estrada, Isabela, PR 00662
Need a break from the hot weather at the beach? Want to unwind and relax in the lap of luxury? Look no further than the beautiful cliff-side Royal Isabela resort. The fresh rum punch is delightful here. It's one of my favorites on the island (each...
Cataño, Puerto Rico
Sugar cane and rum are big business on Puerto Rico. Locals love piña coladas, mojitos, coquitos (the Puerto Rican version of eggnog), and daiquiris—all of which are made with rum. Don Q and Bacardi both offer tours—complete with tastings—that will...
Puerto Rico 115, Stella, Rincón 00677, Puerto Rico
Villa Cofresi in Rincon is well-known for its signature drink La Pirata, which translates to "the Pirate." It's a fresh green coconut whose water has been mixed with rum and cinnamon. It's too much drink for even the coconut, so you always get a...
Campamento Piñones, Carolina, Loíza, Puerto Rico
Doña Olga* is a large kiosk in Piñones, from which the smell of fritters wafts all the way to the beach. I often find myself getting a large order of bacalaitos (round cod fritters), empanadillas (turnovers), alcapurrias (dough of plantains or...
