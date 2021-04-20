Royal Isabela Private Golf Club 396 Ave Noel Estrada

Rum Punch with a View Need a break from the hot weather at the beach? Want to unwind and relax in the lap of luxury? Look no further than the beautiful cliff-side Royal Isabela resort.



The fresh rum punch is delightful here. It's one of my favorites on the island (each place has a distinct version). I didn't ask for the recipe but I'd rather keep it a secret—to keep me coming back to this beautiful place. The resort has a breathtaking view, with private villas and a golf course. I come here to take in the beauty of the Caribbean away from all the crowds and parties. It's serene and lush.