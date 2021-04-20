Where are you going?
Royal Isabela Private Golf Club

396 Ave Noel Estrada
+1 787-609-5888
Rum Punch with a View Isabela Puerto Rico
Need a break from the hot weather at the beach? Want to unwind and relax in the lap of luxury? Look no further than the beautiful cliff-side Royal Isabela resort.

The fresh rum punch is delightful here. It's one of my favorites on the island (each place has a distinct version). I didn't ask for the recipe but I'd rather keep it a secret—to keep me coming back to this beautiful place. The resort has a breathtaking view, with private villas and a golf course. I come here to take in the beauty of the Caribbean away from all the crowds and parties. It's serene and lush.
By Chelsea Harms-Tuohy , AFAR Local Expert

