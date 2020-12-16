The Best Bar Food in San Francisco
Collected by Afar Magazine
San Francisco bars serve food that rivals even that at restaurants with a month-long waitlist. From pickled quail eggs at the Alembic to a kale salad (healthy!) at Trick Dog, these dishes will satisfy all drinkers.
1725 Haight St, San Francisco, CA 94117, USA
The Alembic’s pink quail eggs are pickled overnight in coriander, allspice, and clove. They’re tangy on the outside, creamy on the inside, and beg for a Sazerac or bitter beer.
3174 16th St, San Francisco, CA 94103, USA
At ABV, you’ll find upscale riffs on classic bar comforts, such as falafel-battered merguez corn dogs and these mapo pork sloppy joes served in steamed buns.
306 Broderick St, San Francisco, CA 94117, USA
Nopalito’s fried garbanzo beans are simply addictive. After frying them in oil, the kitchen spices them with chili dust that’s been roasted and ground in house. For more drinking tips, check out our feature "How to Drink Anywhere in the World" ...
140 New Montgomery St, San Francisco, CA 94105, USA
We generally go to the newly opened Trou Normand for pre-dinner drinks—and then skip a proper dinner because its rare charcuterie list is so epic (most nights they have 20-25 offerings). Many options are made in-house and the pork they use is from...
242 Columbus Ave, San Francisco, CA 94133, USA
Salty, fatty, and doused in an Italian sweet and sour agrodolce sauce, the fried pig tails at Tosca are just the thing to accompany the bar’s list of rare Italian reds. For more drinking tips, check out our feature "How to Drink Anywhere in the...
3515 20th St, San Francisco, CA 94110, USA
At nights, a tiny mom-and-pop Chinese joint called Tao Yin switches service to Pink Zebra. Reserve seats for the omakase menu at the bar and order the popcorn (with pig ears and lime) to start things off. For more drinking tips, check out our...
3010 20th St, San Francisco, CA 94110, USA
Trick Dog is the local spot where fancy bartenders drink and eat. While it sounds crazy, order the salad—a massive mound of shareable kale that’s topped with yolk dressing.
