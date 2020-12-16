Where are you going?
Taiwan Off the Beaten Track: Beautiful Xiao Liuqiu

Collected by Matt Gibson , AFAR Local Expert
Taiwan's Xiao Liuqiu is a beautiful and unusual destination that until recently was off the beaten track. Tourists are starting to discover the tiny volcanic island—a 30-minute ferry ride from the southern Taiwanese port town of Dongang—and its white coral beaches, cave-studded volcanic coastline, and laid-back island atmosphere. A mixture of tropical fish, annual sea-turtle visits, and surreal underwater lava-rock formations make Xiao Liuqiu Taiwan’s best destination for snorkeling.
Black Dwarf Cave

929, Taiwan, Pingtung County, Liuqiu Township, 屏東縣琉球鄉
Black Dwarf Cave (also known as Black Ghost Cave) is located on Xiao Liuchiu's west coast. It's more of a walkway through a maze of precipitous lava rock formations than a tunnel into a cliff like one normally expects of a cave. The cave has a...
Vase Rock

Liuqiu Township, Pingtung County, Taiwan 929
Xiao Liuchiu is a beautiful island, but the best spot has to be the iconic Vase Rock. This spot is located near the downtown area and ferry dock. There's a wooden walkway where you can walk along the coast and watch the sun set over the Taiwan...
Coral Beach

Liuqiu, Liuqiu Township, Pingtung County, Taiwan 929
This west-facing beach may appear to be white sand at a glance, but your bare feet will quickly discover that it's made of corse shards of coral, so watch your step. Rough edges aside, this beach is seldom visited (some people may have been known...
The Other Snorkelling Spot

92942, Taiwan, Pingtung County, Liuqiu Township, Zhongxiao Road, 2號1 巷 之 18 號
There are two main places to snorkel on Xiao Liuqiu. One is at the base of Vase Rock, near the main harbor. The other is on the opposite side of the island. The tropical fish are something to see, but the amazing thing about this spot is the...
All the way around the island

Liuqiu, Liuqiu Township, Pingtung County, Taiwan 929
Xiao Liuqiu can be circumnavigated by scooter in under an hour, and although it may sound a bit pedestrian, it is a wonderful experience. Scooters can be rented at the harbor. Helmets are mandatory in Taiwan, an are always a good idea, but are...
Seafood to Die For

Liuqiu Township, Pingtung County, Taiwan 929
Xiao Liuqiu is basically a fishing village, and is known throughout Taiwan for its seafood. The main street is lined with seafood restaurants with the catch of the day sitting out front on ice in glass cases. You can always tell which is the...
