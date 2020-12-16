Taiwan Off the Beaten Track: Beautiful Xiao Liuqiu
Taiwan's Xiao Liuqiu is a beautiful and unusual destination that until recently was off the beaten track. Tourists are starting to discover the tiny volcanic island—a 30-minute ferry ride from the southern Taiwanese port town of Dongang—and its white coral beaches, cave-studded volcanic coastline, and laid-back island atmosphere. A mixture of tropical fish, annual sea-turtle visits, and surreal underwater lava-rock formations make Xiao Liuqiu Taiwan’s best destination for snorkeling.