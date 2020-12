This summer, Joe Diaz and I traveled to Switzerland on a ten-day trip prompted by the launch of one of AFAR’s newest ventures, AFAR Journeys, where we asked the members of AFAR’s Travel Advisory Council to create custom itineraries that allow AFAR readers to travel deeper in Switzerland. One of the most surprising areas of the country for both Joe and I was the Italian speaking southeast. Here are a few favorite highlights from that part of the trip.