Ascona: A bit of la dolce vita in Switzerland

A charming little town nestled along Lake Maggiore, Ascona offers Italian flavors with Swiss efficiency. After strolling the promenade and checking out the many boutiques, you can enjoy great pizza and gelato, as well as risotto and excellent red wines.



The Terreni alla Maggia farm nearby grows Loto rice, organic produce, and grapes for wines. Its store provides a one-stop shop for their locally grown products, making it a tasty place to pick up a souvenir.