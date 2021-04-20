Ascona
Ascona, Switzerland
Photo courtesy of swiss-image.ch/Markus Buehler-Rasom
AsconaAscona, on the shores of Lake Maggiore, has swaying palm trees and a mild climate, and is Switzerland's lowest-lying town (643 feet above sea level). The lakeside promenade (Lungolago) offers a Mediterranean feel with streetside cafés, warm breezes, and diners clinking wineglasses—all with a backdrop of historic 19th-century merchants' houses. The town, a former fishing village, has become an upscale resort town—known for its water sports as well as some of the best hotels in the country. Ascona's old town center, the Borgo, is a warren of charming alleyways and chic boutiques.
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
Ascona: A bit of la dolce vita in Switzerland
A charming little town nestled along Lake Maggiore, Ascona offers Italian flavors with Swiss efficiency. After strolling the promenade and checking out the many boutiques, you can enjoy great pizza and gelato, as well as risotto and excellent red wines.
The Terreni alla Maggia farm nearby grows Loto rice, organic produce, and grapes for wines. Its store provides a one-stop shop for their locally grown products, making it a tasty place to pick up a souvenir.
AFAR Founder
almost 6 years ago
Lakeside Cocktails
Ascona, on the shores of Lake Maggiore, with its swaying palm trees and mild climate is Switerland's lowest lying town (at 196 meters above sea level). Joe and I strolled the lakeside promenade (Lungolago) which has a very South of France feel with its streetside cafes, warm breezes, and diners clinking wine glasses all with a backdrop of historic 19th-century merchant's houses. We walked all the way to the end and stopped at the Seven Sea Lounge, right on the promenade, with some tables underneath and beside the distinctive arches in the surrounding lake-front wall. Sitting with a drink in one of the bar's oversized all weather patio chairs was the perfect introduction to Ascona. The town, a former fishing village, has grown into a very upscale resort—known for its water sports and some of the best hotels in the country. Ascona's old town center, the Borgo, is an enchanting warren of charming alleyways and chic boutiques.
Ready to embark on your own Swiss adventure? Check out the itineraries that have been created by the members of AFAR’s Travel Advisory Council and other specialists at AFAR Journeys.
almost 7 years ago
Promenade of Ascona, Lago Maggiore
Ascona is Switzerland's lowest-lying town, at 196m above sea level.
At the northern shore of Lago Maggiore, Ascona is famous for its mild climate, its old town, and the lake promenade, which is dotted with street cafes and boasts a Latin ambience.
A boat ride on the Maggiore is highly recommended, and if time permits, visit the Island of Brissago, home to more than 1,000 plants from all over the world, which thrive there thanks to the mild Mediterranean climate.
Explore by either hiking or biking the surrounding towns along the Maggiore (see link below).
Some top events:
Artisti di Strada – over 100 shows of all kinds of art forms, with free admission, performed by artists from all over the world along the lake promenade (Piazza) and in the streets and alleys of Ascona (May).
JazzAscona – Europe’s largest hot jazz festival (June-July).
Settimane Musicali di Ascona – The most prestigious classical music festival in Ticino (August-October).
