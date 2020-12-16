Quintessential Siem Reap Souvenirs

A cotton checked krama, the scarf worn by locals in myriad ways, is probably the most quintessential of Cambodian souvenirs for travelers to Siem Reap, however, a number of other locally made objects have become must-buys for many visitors to Temple Town. These are my tips as to what you should buy, including everything from colorful lacquered elephants made by the artisans at Theam's House to a soft silk scarf or silk 'fur' handbag by Siem Reap-based designer Eric Raisina.