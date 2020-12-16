Where are you going?
Quintessential Siem Reap Souvenirs

Collected by Lara Dunston , AFAR Contributor
A cotton checked krama, the scarf worn by locals in myriad ways, is probably the most quintessential of Cambodian souvenirs for travelers to Siem Reap, however, a number of other locally made objects have become must-buys for many visitors to Temple Town. These are my tips as to what you should buy, including everything from colorful lacquered elephants made by the artisans at Theam's House to a soft silk scarf or silk 'fur' handbag by Siem Reap-based designer Eric Raisina.
Wa Gallery

Krong Siem Reap, Cambodia
The most quintessential Cambodian souvenir must be the checked cotton krama that you will see around the necks, heads or waists of every Cambodian you meet. Cambodians like to boast that the krama has a dozen different uses -- some clever, some...
Psar Chas

Pub Street Area , Mondol 1 Village 284, 2 Thnou St, Krong Siem Reap, Cambodia
While cute souvenir shops and even haute couture boutiques exemplify the changing face of the retail scene in Siem Reap, the city’s famous Old Market remains a heady hub of traditional trade and commerce. Located right in the heart of town, Psar...
Theam's House

#25, Veal Village, Khum Kokchack, Krong Siem Reap, Cambodia
After a cotton krama, a colorful lacquered elephant by the artisans at Theam's House has become the must-buy Siem Reap souvenir. Cambodian artist and designer Lim Muy Theam was the creative director of Artisans d'Angkor, the organization...
Eric Raisina Couture House

Charles De Gaulle, Krong Siem Reap, Cambodia
Siem Reap’s emergence as a somewhat unlikely destination for fashion lovers is largely due to the efforts of one individual: Madagascar-born Eric Raisina. Inspired by the Khmer artisanal silk weaving he witnessed on a trip to Cambodia back in...
Weaves of Cambodia

Preah Sangreach Tep Vong St, Krong Siem Reap, Cambodia
Skip the night markets if you're after authentic handwoven textiles (most of what's there comes from Thailand and Vietnam) and instead make a beeline for Weaves of Cambodia. Located in a sleek contemporary store attached to the Angkor Hospital for...
Friends 'n' Stuff

Friends International is a wonderful home-grown Cambodian NGO that has now expanded around the world. They've reached out to some 60,000+ at-risk kids, youths and their families and communities through social services, training and education...
Khmer Attitude, Raffles Arcade

Co-owned by French-Cambodians Nathalie Saphon-Ridel and Romyda Keth, the elegant Khmer Attitude was the first concept store in Siem Reap when it was opened way back in 2000 in Raffles Arcade. The women's aim with Khmer Attitude (and Saphon-Ridel's...
Smateria

Alley W, Krong Siem Reap, Cambodia
Owned by two long-term Italian expat Siem Reap residents who started Smateria in their home with just three tailors, the brand has become one of the most respected in Cambodia. Smateria practices fair trade principles, including good wages and...
Ambre

NR6, Krong Siem Reap, Cambodia
Cambodian-French fashion designer Romyda Keth is Cambodia's most beloved home-grown fashion designer and her feminine, figure-hugging, silk cocktail dresses have become the ultimate wearable souvenir for fashionistas. A lot of the clothes...
