One Week in Western Australia

"East is nice," say locals of Perth, "but West is best". For residents of Western Australia, the state has the best wildlife, the best beaches, the more delicious bush and wild food experiences, some of the best walking tracks, and one of the greatest wine regions in the world. They'd take Perth, Fremantle, the Margaret River and Exmouth over "crowded" Sydney and Melbourne any day. It's Australia's quaint competitiveness, but whoever is right, WA is worth a visit.