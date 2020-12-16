One Week in Western Australia
Collected by Kate Gibbs , AFAR Contributor
"East is nice," say locals of Perth, "but West is best". For residents of Western Australia, the state has the best wildlife, the best beaches, the more delicious bush and wild food experiences, some of the best walking tracks, and one of the greatest wine regions in the world. They'd take Perth, Fremantle, the Margaret River and Exmouth over "crowded" Sydney and Melbourne any day. It's Australia's quaint competitiveness, but whoever is right, WA is worth a visit.
104 Marine Parade, Cottesloe WA 6011, Australia
Situated across the road from Perth's most famous stretch of sand, the Cottesloe Hotel inherited a classic Aussie address. The downstairs pub is more than a century old, but the patio has been reinvented as the Beach Club, a sprawling beer garden...
20 Auger Way, Margaret River WA 6285, Australia
Learn about the indigenous Wardandi people on guide Josh Whiteland’s Koomal Dreaming bush walk. It ends with a didgeridoo performance inside Ngilgi Cave. Bushtucker Tours leads canoe trips that focus on native foods (shown), fauna, and medicinal...
40 Mews Rd, Fremantle WA 6160, Australia
The Little Creatures microbrewery, housed in a converted shed overlooking the waters of Fishing Boat Harbour, was founded in 2000. After a morning spent exploring historic Fremantle, repair to the brewery’s convivial outdoor terrace and order one...
31 Cape Clairault Rd, Yallingup WA 6282, Australia
Pick one of 10 villas at Injidup Spa Retreat to be your Aussie beach pad. Each features a jarrah-wood deck and private pool as well as a kitchen stocked with organic Busselton eggs and a bottle of Lamont’s Quartet white wine. Draw back the...
3L Queen St, Busselton WA 6280, Australia
The Busselton Jetty is the longest timber-piled jetty in the Southern Hemisphere and it reaches out over the protected waters of Geographe Bay to the tune of 1.8 kilometres. Heritage-listed and well loved by residents and visitors alike, it's more...
Rottnest Island WA 6161, Australia
There's not too much to do on Rottnest Island, just off the coast of Perth in Western Australia, unless you want there to be! Since there aren't cars on the island, excepting the off maintenance vehicle and one bus, visitors use their two feet or...
Ningaloo WA 6701, Australia
Australia's Great Barrier Reef is, of course, world famous, but there's some impressive snorkeling and diving on the west coast of the country, too. Not far from Exmouth, Ningaloo Marine Park was named a World Heritage Site in 2011. The protected...
104 Marine Parade, Cottesloe WA 6011, Australia
One of Australia's most famous beaches, Cottesloe is a popular place for locals to go jogging, play beach cricket and bask beside the Indian Ocean. The landmark Cottesloe Beach Hotel across the street features the Beach Club, Cott & Co. Fish...
Caves Rd & Tom Cullity Drive, Margaret River WA 6284, Australia
Vasse Felix is the original, and oldest, of the Margaret River wineries. However, it isn't just the wine which should propel you to meander up the long, tree-lined drive to the main building to spend an afternoon enjoying the fruit of Founder Tom...
Perth WA, Australia
Cinema go-ers of Perth get particularly excited when the days become longer and the sun becomes stronger because the start of summer signals the start of the outdoor cinema season. Pack up a picnic, select a nice bottle of wine, gather some...
The El Questro Wilderness Park in Western Australia’s East Kimberley region brings to life an ancient land with an extraordinary diversity of landscapes. It covers one million acres, roughly the size of a small European country. On an Australian...
Unique indigenous ingredients like quandongs, saltbush leaves, and wallaby are making their way into Australian cuisine and having a growing influence on Australia’s distinctive culinary style. Join Neville Poelina from Uptuyu Aboriginal...
