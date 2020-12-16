Multicultural Restaurant Mix, Toronto
Toronto's cultural melting pot shows in its food. From Little India to Little Portugal, and Koreatown to Little Italy, you’re likely to find it in Toronto—sometimes right next to each other, and sometimes all mixed up in culinary blending acts!
Nothing compares to this place in the world of Thai cuisine in Toronto (though if you want a wee bit of a cheaper eat, Salad King is a good bet). From their street style pad thai, Sam Roas, pictured above, to their succulent Khao Soi, you feel...
The Toronto outpost of New York's noodle bar, Momofuku, is a bustling, friendly place serving many of David Chang's signature dishes. Weighing down our table were chicken-fried rice, okonomiyaki, roasted cauliflower, roasted rice cakes, and a cold...
Let me start off by saying we stayed at this bistro for more than six hours. If that's not a testament to excellent service and delicious food, then I don't know what is. After a super exhausting conference in Toronto last weekend, I was looking...
Poutini’s House of Poutine is arguably the city’s most popular poutinerie. The Classic variety features thick-cut French fries, savory cheese curds, and thick gravy lovingly served piping hot. Poutini’s is so revered that it has recently become a...
Wether your feet are tired from touring the town, you are craving comfort food, need a glass of rosé in the sun or a Grand Marnier to escape the rain, you'll want to find any available reason to duck inside Le Papillon. Their patio faces the...
Stationed inside the St. Lawrence Market, a veritable treasure trove of edible goodness, Carousel Bakery is where you'll find Hogtown's original peameal bacon sandwich which manages to be both lunch and a history lesson all in one. Curing pork...
I love Persian cuisine, but I love art I don't understand even more. Tough to decide which to show you here, but I went with the art. This gentleman does not look nearly as happy as I did after lunch, and I don't know why. This shouldn't keep you...
Roncesvalles Street is historically the center of the Polish community in Toronto, though it seems like vintage stores and cocktail bars without much Polish heritage are edging in. One great place to find a bit of Poland is Cafe Polonez. I had a...
I've visited Thailand 6,530 times (citation needed), and plan on visiting over and again until I kick the bucket. Yeah, the beaches and Bangkok and the hustle and bustle are all great, but few cuisines compare to Thai. North York will never be...
I know that the photo looks desolate, but the joint had only just opened, and I was in a rush. You'll have to trust me when I tell you that this one of the most popular restaurants on the block, and a little slice of Filipino heaven. The menu...
WonderPho Tonight is my favorite Bob Seger song. WonderPho North York is my favorite pseudo-street food sit down joint. Coincidence? I think not. Everything on the menu is made from scratch, and that menu is as concise and well curated as any...
Former Toronto food truck superstar, Banh Mi Boys, opened up a shop at the buzzy intersection of Queen and Spadina (ironically, it's beside a McDonald's). In addition to their popular banh mi sandwiches and steam bao is one unusual dish: Kimchi...
A trip to Toronto without a visit to Kensington Market doesn’t make any sense. Despite its diminutive size, this neighborhood packs plenty of activity within its boundaries. Arrive hungry: Restaurants and cafésdish out bites like tapas, poke,...
If you ask someone in Toronto where to get great poutine in Toronto, there's going to be a debate. It doesn't matter if it originated in Quebec, Torontonians love their cheese curd, gravy and fries mash-up. So where to go? Some will say Smoke's...
