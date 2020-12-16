Magical Realism in Cartagena
Collected by Oliver Hartman , AFAR Contributor
Highlights for a quick jaunt around Cartagena!
Cra. 10 #29-29, Cartagena, Bolívar, Colombia
This cool spot in the the hip neighborhood of Getsemani right across from Plaza de la Trinidad boasts a retractable roof, making the tables open air, with a vista over the old dilapidated walls of the building that was in ruins when the owner,...
21, Calle 38 #6, Cartagena De Indias (Distrito Turístico Y Cultural), Bolívar, Colombia
All white everything is the theme for the upscale italian dining room at the Tcherassi Hotel, all the way down the to waitstaff's shoes. Very modern and chic, being inside, with the adjacent aqua bar is a departure from the colonial feel of...
Cartagena Province, Bolivar, Colombia
It's good to get another perspective on Cartagena and Basurto Market certainly offers that. On the outskirts of town, it is a massive marketplace for burned CD's, cheap plastic wears, and even cheaper textiles. For backpackers on a budget, this is...
Calle Quero 9 58 Sandiego, Cartagena De Indias, Bolívar, Colombia
A bustling eatery next to a hostel that feels very vibrant. Young and hip, a lunch break spot for working Colombians and tourists alike. They keep things casual and good. 4 daily dishes, breakfast and lunch only. Patio in the back. Get the coconut...
Calle del Tejadillo, Carrera 6 #38-71, Cartagena, Bolívar, Colombia
Staying true to its colonial roots, Hotel Casablanca offers huge doors, all white decorum, and two small pools - one in the atrium and one in the roof. A+ for proximity and relative quiet with the cobblestone streets.
Cl. 25 #10B-6, Cartagena, Bolívar, Colombia
A simple, straightforward restaurant that is the best place to see traditional Colombian and Caribbean fusion, a signature of Cartagena's cuisine. The offerings include farm fresh eggplant, tomatoes, and lemon blended with fish and meats and local...
Cra. 69 #31-75, Cartagena, Bolívar, Colombia
Situated in the Rosario Islands, the hotel San Pedro de Majagua lies about 45 minutes from Cartagena by speedboat. The property is great and when you're on their small beach you can negotiate a fresh caught lobster or snorkeling session from the...
