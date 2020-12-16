Where are you going?
Magical portugal

Collected by Jen Murphy , AFAR Contributor
From castles to the coast, Portugal is full of unexpected surprises and adventures.
Lisbon City Runners

Lisbon, Portugal
The first thing I do when I arrive in a new city is go for a run or at least begin to plot where I will run. I run nearly every day at home and find running to be one of the best ways to explore a new city. On my first visit to Lisbon a friend...
Praia de Santa Cruz

Praia de Santa Cruz, 2560 A dos Cunhados e Maceira, Portugal
It's easy to get around Portugal via train, but there is something incredibly indulgent about renting a car and driving the gorgeous Portuguese coast. The scenery is spectacular and reminiscent of northern California and Australia's Great Ocean...
Areias Do Seixo Charm Hotel & Residences

Povoa de Penafirme, 2560-046 A dos Cunhados, Portugal
Goncalo Alves and his wife, Marta Fonseca, spent eight years turning an abandoned chicken farm on Portugal’s wild Costa de Prata into their dream retreat. “We wanted a big house to share with people,” says Alves. Their hotel, located a 45-minute...
Cascais

2750 Cascais, Portugal
If you visit Lisbon, set aside time for a day at the beach. Cascais is just a 40-minute train ride from the city. In the late 1800s and early 1900s Portugal's royal family made this once sleepy fishing village their summer home. Spend the morning...
Santini Cascais

Av. Valbom 28F, 2750-508 Cascais, Portugal
A perfect day at the beach should always include ice cream. If you're visiting Cascais, a coastal town a short train ride from Lisbon, that means a trip to Santini's. This iconic gelato shop with its red-and-white striped awnings and interiors has...
Sagres Inland – Aldeia da Pedralva

Rua de Baixo – Casa da Pedralva, 8650-401 Vila do Bpo., Portugal
Aldeia da Pedralva is more than just a hotel. It's an actual village hidden away among the wildflowers and beaches of Portugal's Vicentina Coast. The owner Antonio Ferreira was looking for a career change and when he stumbled upon Pedralva village...
The Algarve

Faro District, Portugal
Few people think of Portugal as a surf destination, but the tiny country has miles of coast for surfers to explore. I visited the Algarve, Portugal's southern most region, and based myself at Aldeia da Pedralva. The owner, António Ferreira, has a...
The Yeatman Hotel

Rua do Choupelo, 4400-088 Vila Nova de Gaia, Portugal
It seems appropriate when visiting wine country to stay in a hotel that celebrates wine. The Yeatman, in Porto, is set in Vila Nova de Gaia, the historical headquarters of the region's famous port wine houses. The hotel has 82 rooms and suites,...
Douro

Douro, 3260 Figueiró dos Vinhos, Portugal
I have visited Napa and Sonoma, and have been to Tuscany, and Bordeaux, but no wine region of the world has surprised me with its beauty as much as the Douro. If your find yourself in Porto, it is well worth renting a car (or better yet, hiring a...
