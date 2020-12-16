Magical portugal
Collected by Jen Murphy , AFAR Contributor
From castles to the coast, Portugal is full of unexpected surprises and adventures.
Save Place
Lisbon, Portugal
The first thing I do when I arrive in a new city is go for a run or at least begin to plot where I will run. I run nearly every day at home and find running to be one of the best ways to explore a new city. On my first visit to Lisbon a friend...
Save Place
Praia de Santa Cruz, 2560 A dos Cunhados e Maceira, Portugal
It's easy to get around Portugal via train, but there is something incredibly indulgent about renting a car and driving the gorgeous Portuguese coast. The scenery is spectacular and reminiscent of northern California and Australia's Great Ocean...
Save Place
Povoa de Penafirme, 2560-046 A dos Cunhados, Portugal
Goncalo Alves and his wife, Marta Fonseca, spent eight years turning an abandoned chicken farm on Portugal’s wild Costa de Prata into their dream retreat. “We wanted a big house to share with people,” says Alves. Their hotel, located a 45-minute...
Save Place
2750 Cascais, Portugal
If you visit Lisbon, set aside time for a day at the beach. Cascais is just a 40-minute train ride from the city. In the late 1800s and early 1900s Portugal's royal family made this once sleepy fishing village their summer home. Spend the morning...
Save Place
Av. Valbom 28F, 2750-508 Cascais, Portugal
A perfect day at the beach should always include ice cream. If you're visiting Cascais, a coastal town a short train ride from Lisbon, that means a trip to Santini's. This iconic gelato shop with its red-and-white striped awnings and interiors has...
Save Place
Rua de Baixo – Casa da Pedralva, 8650-401 Vila do Bpo., Portugal
Aldeia da Pedralva is more than just a hotel. It's an actual village hidden away among the wildflowers and beaches of Portugal's Vicentina Coast. The owner Antonio Ferreira was looking for a career change and when he stumbled upon Pedralva village...
Save Place
Faro District, Portugal
Few people think of Portugal as a surf destination, but the tiny country has miles of coast for surfers to explore. I visited the Algarve, Portugal's southern most region, and based myself at Aldeia da Pedralva. The owner, António Ferreira, has a...
Save Place
Rua do Choupelo, 4400-088 Vila Nova de Gaia, Portugal
It seems appropriate when visiting wine country to stay in a hotel that celebrates wine. The Yeatman, in Porto, is set in Vila Nova de Gaia, the historical headquarters of the region's famous port wine houses. The hotel has 82 rooms and suites,...
Save Place
Douro, 3260 Figueiró dos Vinhos, Portugal
I have visited Napa and Sonoma, and have been to Tuscany, and Bordeaux, but no wine region of the world has surprised me with its beauty as much as the Douro. If your find yourself in Porto, it is well worth renting a car (or better yet, hiring a...
Popular Stories
- 1 Natural Wonders How to Watch the Geminid Meteor Shower This December
- 2 Tips + News Can Americans Visit Mexico Right Now?
- 3 Tips + News California’s New Lockdown: What Travelers Need to Know
- 4 Tips + News Hawaii’s New Remote Work Program Includes Free Flights
- 5 Holiday Travel Spend the Night at New York’s FAO Schwarz Toy Store for Just $25