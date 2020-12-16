Where are you going?
Lola (Akinmade) Åkerström's What to do in gothenburg

Collected by Lola (Akinmade) Åkerström , AFAR Local Expert
From trendy up-and-coming cafes, hipster neighborhoods, and fusion restaurants to food tours, microbreweries, and the historic Haga district, Gothenburg is the best place to enjoy Sweden's laid-back vibe and culinary traditions.
Liseberg

Örgrytevägen 5, 402 22 Göteborg, Sweden
The thrills of Sweden’s biggest theme park await you just a short walk or tram ride from the city center. From Balder, one of the world’s best wooden roller coasters, to the giant Ferris wheel affording unrivaled views across the region,...
Volvo Museum

Arendal Skans, 405 08 Göteborg, Sweden
For a long time Swedes took great pride in the fact that they had two world-renowned car companies. Since the untimely demise of Saab in 2012, Volvo is now the pride of the nation. (Even though the company is now owned by a Chinese company, its...
Feskekôrka

Fisktorget 4, 411 20 Göteborg, Sweden
Feskekörka means "the fish church" and is a fitting name for the indoor fish market, built in 1874, that houses all the glimmering delicacies of the sea. (The name is also an example of typical Gothenburg humor—playing with words and...
Restaurang Gabriel

Feskekôrka, 411 20 Göteborg, Sweden
Feskekörka means "Fish Church" in local dialect, but it's not actually a church - though it was designed to look just like one from both the outside and the inside. As you walk up to it, you may be fooled, but step inside and you'll see a bustling...
Gothenburg Harbor

Slussgatan 1, 411 06 Göteborg, Sweden
If I only had one day in Gothenburg, I would spend the afternoon at the harbor. Maybe first dinner aboard the Barque Viking, which after a number of resurrections is now a hotel and restaurant. Afterwards, the Gothenburg Opera is a sight to see....
Gothenburg Museum of Art

Götaplatsen 6, 412 56 Göteborg, Sweden
Explore the extensive collection of Nordic art including the dark works of Edvard Munch, Bruno Liljefors’ wildlife paintings and the so-called “golden age” of Danish painters from the 19th century. International artists are represented with works...
Paddan Sightseeing

Kungsportsplatsen, 411 10 Göteborg, Sweden
Given Gothenburg’s strong maritime heritage, you need to get on the water to truly appreciate the city. From late April to September, daily boat tours from Kungsportsplatsen take you under twenty bridges and all along the old city moat and...
Haga

Pilgatan 20, 411 22 Göteborg, Sweden
Wander the cobbled streets to soak up the 19th-century atmosphere of Gothenburg’s oldest district. Formerly a working-class neighborhood, Haga’s wooden houses have been repurposed as independent shops and cafés with a cosmopolitan vibe. While the...
Dorsia Hotel & Restaurant

Trädgårdsgatan 6, 411 08 Göteborg, Sweden
So where are we now? Could this be Vienna in central Europe in the early 20th century? Or maybe Paris in the same era? No, this is a small Gothenburg hotel, restaurant, and bar that fulfills the dreams of owner Thomas Peterson. Coming from a...
