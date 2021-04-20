Where are you going?
Gothenburg Museum of Art

Götaplatsen
Fri - Sun 11am - 5pm
Tue, Thur 11am - 6pm
Wed 11am - 8pm

Explore the extensive collection of Nordic art including the dark works of Edvard Munch, Bruno Liljefors’ wildlife paintings and the so-called “golden age” of Danish painters from the 19th century.

International artists are represented with works by Monet, Picasso and Rembrandt, while the local history of Gothenburg's Colorists is also explored. Check the gift shop for photography and architecture books.

The small entrance fee also gives you access to the Röhsska Museum, Gothenburg City Museum, the Maritime Museum and the Museum of Natural History.
By David Nikel , AFAR Local Expert

Tom Fakler
almost 7 years ago

Jens S Jensen's exhibition Hammarkullen - 40 Years Later

Jens S Jensen's exhibition Hammarkullen - 40 Years Later is at the Hasselblad Center in the Gothenburg Art Museum from 30 August through 13 October. Jensen spent four decades documenting Hammarkullen, a suburb of Gothenburg. The exhibition shows then and now in a part of the city that has undergone significant transformation. The architect and photographer began documenting the suburb, and ended up photographing the people there over the next 40 years. The exhibition shows the changes in both Hammarkullen and the people living there over that time.

