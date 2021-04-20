Gothenburg Museum of Art

Jens S Jensen's exhibition Hammarkullen - 40 Years Later

Jens S Jensen's exhibition Hammarkullen - 40 Years Later is at the Hasselblad Center in the Gothenburg Art Museum from 30 August through 13 October. Jensen spent four decades documenting Hammarkullen, a suburb of Gothenburg. The exhibition shows then and now in a part of the city that has undergone significant transformation. The architect and photographer began documenting the suburb, and ended up photographing the people there over the next 40 years. The exhibition shows the changes in both Hammarkullen and the people living there over that time.