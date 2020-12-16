Little Italy
Collected by Isa Tousignant , AFAR Local Expert
Located north and across the train tracks of Mile End with Boulevard Saint-Laurent as its main artery, Little Italy is a foodie neighborhood that fans out around the big and beautiful Jean-Talon Market. The areas is full of Italian trattorias, caffes, bakeries and clothing stores, but also a newer batch of hipster bars and hangouts to reflect the young incoming residents.
Save Place
48 Rue Dante, Montréal, QC H2S 1J5, Canada
The brainchild of local celebrity foodie Stefano Faita, Impasto is a newer dining option in the area, and already classed as one of the best. If it’s on the menu when you visit, try the braised octopus appetizer (tender, sweet, unctuous) and the...
Save Place
6851 Rue Saint-Dominique, Montréal, QC H2S 3B3, Canada
It may not have the design flair of the nearby Magasin Général Bélangermartin, but this home ware store on Rue Dante is beloved citywide for its amazing selection of appliances, cooking tools and all-around useful stuff. Whether you need a meat...
Save Place
6862 Boul St-Laurent, Montréal, QC H2S 3C7, Canada
This sprawling empire of a grocery store has now taken up four storefronts on central strip the Main, i.e. Boulevard Saint-Laurent. It’s a joyous place to shop, full of life and Italian exclamations. This is where you’ll find that rare ingredients...
Save Place
Montreal, QC, Canada
Among the city’s finest Italian dining options, Primo & Secondo is a warm, womb-like embrace of a place on Rue Saint-Dominique, inches away from Marché Jean-Talon. It’s the perfect spot for a tête-à-tête, though plenty of family groups have is as...
Save Place
6631 Boul St-Laurent, Montréal, QC H2S 3C5, Canada
For a change from the nearby Notre-Dame-des-Quilles on Beaubien, this favorite neighborhood pub on Boulevard Saint-Laurent is great for a lively ambiance any day of the week. In fact, on most nights after 5 pm you’ll have to way for a table. They...
Save Place
6822 Boul St-Laurent, Montréal, QC H2S 3C7, Canada
Your nose will alert you to the exotic possibilities at hand in this place before you even walk all the way in. This spice emporium has passed through three generations of the Hatzidakis family already, and continues to provide the city’s chefs as...
Save Place
6436 Boul St-Laurent, Montréal, QC H2S 3C4, Canada
A true neighbourhood institution, this dépanneur – Quebec’s answer to the corner store – has such a loyal following that within months they had successfully boycotted a 7/11 type of chain store that opened up across from it. The reason for the...
Save Place
59 Rue Beaubien E, Montréal, QC H2S 1R1, Canada
This homely but homey little spot tucked away on Rue Beaubien makes an all-day breakfast that draws people from afar every weekend, and locals every day of the week. Saddle up to one of their handful of tables for their variety of eggs Benedict,...
Save Place
7070 Avenue Henri-Julien, Montréal, QC H2S 3S3, Canada
Save Place
6840 Boul St-Laurent, Montréal, QC H2S 3C7, Canada
This ain’t no Starbucks, so please don’t ask for mocha or sprinkles – like any typical Italian coffee counter you’d find by the side of a road in Italy, you can perch by the bar for the length of time it takes you to down a bitter ounce-sized...
Save Place
277 Rue Dante, Montréal, QC H2S 1K3, Canada
At the neighborhood’s eastern extreme, on Rue Dante, this traditional Italian bakery is renowned as the purveyor of the city’s best cannoli, though it’s a hotly debated issue. They are blindingly scrumptious, that’s for sure, and they come in...
Save Place
32 Rue Beaubien E, Montréal, QC H2S 1P8, Canada
Regulars at this Little Italy joint (and there are lots of regulars) flock here more for the friendly atmosphere and the cheap drinks than for the two bowling lanes that gave it its name (“quilles” is “bowling” in French). Games do happen though,...
Save Place
6906 Boul St-Laurent, Montréal, QC H2S 3C7, Canada
This enclave on upper Boulevard Saint-Laurent in Little Italy emanates style from the front window on, with a quirky and impeccable approach to layout. Its rich wooden tables and modernist shelves are rife with unique, collectible objects and...
Popular Stories
- 1 Natural Wonders How to Watch the Geminid Meteor Shower This December
- 2 Tips + News Can Americans Visit Mexico Right Now?
- 3 Tips + News California’s New Lockdown: What Travelers Need to Know
- 4 Tips + News Hawaii’s New Remote Work Program Includes Free Flights
- 5 Holiday Travel Spend the Night at New York’s FAO Schwarz Toy Store for Just $25